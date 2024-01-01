We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display
UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Outdoor Display with
Easy Maintenance and Lasting Performance
There are four XE3P installed in the drive-thru zone at the burger place, and they vividly display the burger menus and images even in bright sunlight.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
IP-rated Outdoor Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, providing reliable and effective operations. In diverse spaces under sunlight, the XE3P highlights your content, reducing concerns about excessive operational burdens.
"An XE3P display is installed in the outdoor area next to the school building, clearly celebrating the graduation ceremony. Two XE3P displays are installed in front of the ticket booth at an amusement park, showing ticket purchase information clearly, even in strong sunlight. An XE3P display installed at the racetrack clearly shows the race and relevant information."
High
Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,500 nits (Typ.), the XE3P outdoor display delivers content clearly with captivating passersby. Through IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content at wide viewing angles.
An XE3P is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.
LG Anti-Discoloration
By focusing on the key pain points, we developed our new "Anti-Discoloration" technology designed to deter both screen yellowing and black circles. With an enhanced thermal solution, the XE3P can deliver long-lasting and stable display quality.
The display on the left shows yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XE3P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen, as shown on the right, remains clear, safeguarding display quality.
World’s First UL Verified Display for Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE3P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.
Several outdoor displays are installed at a burger place’s drive-thru, brightly and clearly showcasing the menu and food images.
* For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
IP56 Rated Reliability
The XE3P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.
IK10 Protective Glass
The XE3P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XE3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
* The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
** M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).
Easy Energy Management
The XE3P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.
* Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE3P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.
Displays installed inside and outside a café are connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it easy to manage content seamlessly.
Vandalism Alert
If the sensor detects the XE3P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.
If the device detects external impact surpassing a certain threshold, an alert is automatically sent to the administrator.
Easy Installation
For easy installation, the XE3P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.
* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.
High-performance with webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE3P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE3P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XE3P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
3,500 nit (Typ), 2,800 nit(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7Million colors
-
Response Time
Typ. 9ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP2.2
-
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(2) (Lan (1), HDbaseT(1))
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
38.4/26/26/38.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
TBD
-
Packed Weight
TBD
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1446 x 890 x 207mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
5mm
-
Degree of Protection
Yes (IK10)
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Tempered
-
Anti-Reflective
Yes
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
Yes
-
Shatter-Proof
Yes
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Pixel Sensor
Yes
-
Current Sensor
Yes
-
BLU Sensor
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Backlight Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes(2)
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes(LAN in / HDbaseT port)
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30°C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
5% to 100%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
380W
-
Max.
430W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
180W
-
DPM
0.5W↓
-
Power off
0.5W↓
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, polski (Polska), Arab
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IP Rating
IP56
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
Direct Sunlight
Yes
-
