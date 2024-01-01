We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is placed on a stand against the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly rendered, appearing as if it were real.
* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK660H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3<sup>rd</sup> party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UK660H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
UK660H, otel odasına kusursuzca monte edilmiş, yandan görünümle ince tasarımı vurgulanıyor.
* In case of 65” ~ 43” display
All Spec
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.