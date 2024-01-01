We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Game Optimizer
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
