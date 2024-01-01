About Cookies on This Site

UH5F-H Series

Specs

Support

UH5F-H Series

55UH5F-H

UH5F-H Series

(12)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1
    *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input - Digital - HDMI

    Yes(3)
    HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
    HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

  • Input - Digital - DP

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3

  • Input - Digital - DVI-D

    Yes(1), HDCP1.4

  • Input - Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control - RS232C IN

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control - IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • Input - USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output - DP Out

    Yes(1), Input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS

  • Output - Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • Output - External Control - RS232C OUT

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Weight(Head)

    19.0Kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    19.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    24.2 kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Internal Memory

    8GB

  • HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • HW - Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • SW - webOS ver.

    webOS 4.1

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

    Yes

  • SW - USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • SW - Fail over

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

    Yes

  • SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

    Yes

  • SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen - PIP

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen - PBP

    Yes(4)

  • SW - Screen Share

    Yes

  • SW - Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • SW - Play via URL

    Yes

  • SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • SW - Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15x15)

  • SW - Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SW - SNMP

    Yes

  • SW - ISM Method

    Yes

  • SW - Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • SW - Status Mailing

    Yes

  • SW - Control Manager

    Yes

  • SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

    Yes *Network based control

  • SW - Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SW - PM mode

    Yes

  • SW - Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • SW - Beacon

    Yes

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.

  • SW - SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • SW - webRTC

    Yes

  • SW - Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    105W

  • Max.

    145W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving

    84W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power Off

    0.5 W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes / Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Facedown)

    Yes (Max 30º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)

  • IP Rating

    IP5x

