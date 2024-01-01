UH5F-H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
*The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
Yes(3)
HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
Input - Digital - DP
Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
Input - Digital - DVI-D
Yes(1), HDCP1.4
-
Input - Audio In
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - RS232C IN
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - IR IN
Yes(1)
-
Input - USB
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - DP Out
Yes(1), Input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS
-
Output - Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
Output - External Control - RS232C OUT
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
19.0Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
19.6Kg
-
Packed Weight
24.2 kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
8GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
webOS 4.1
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PIP
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PBP
Yes(4)
-
SW - Screen Share
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
SW - Play via URL
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
Yes *Network based control
-
SW - Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SW - PM mode
Yes
-
SW - Wake on LAN
Yes
-
SW - Beacon
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SW - SI Server Setting
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
105W
-
Max.
145W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
84W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes / Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Facedown)
Yes (Max 30º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
-
IP Rating
IP5x
