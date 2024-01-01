About Cookies on This Site

UH5F Series

65UH5F-B

UH5F Series

(4)
LG UHD Signage Captures Customer's Attention1

LG UHD Signage Captures Customer's Attention

The UH5F Series is a UHD Signage that has been optimized for various indoor environments. It features superior UHD quality, slim design, external dust protection, and various convenience for users.
ULTRA HD Resolution1
Superb Picture Quality

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the Wide Viewing Angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding1
Superb Picture Quality

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH5F series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

* HEVC: High Efficiency Video Coding

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth1
Sleek and Practical Design

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UH5F Series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker1
Sleek and Practical Design

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

The UH5F series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
IP5x Certified Design1
Product Reliability

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.
30° Tilting Installation1
Product Reliability

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the UH5F series supports the installation with 30 degrees of tilt*.

* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported.
(in conditions within 30℃C temperature, 50% humidity)

Auto Screen Rotation1
Easy Installation

Auto Screen Rotation

The UH5F series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.
Fine Adjustment1
Easy Installation

Fine Adjustment

The UH5F Series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.
Remote Monitoring1
User Convenience

Remote Monitoring

The UH5F Series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.
Simple Accessibility1
User Convenience

Simple Accessibility

Unlike previous models where various buttons have to be pressed for control, the UH5F Series provides a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.
High-Performance with webOS1
Smart Function

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications1
Smart Function

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Compatibility with AV Control System1
Smart Function

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH5F series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatibility with Video Conference System1
Smart Function

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    28.2Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    28.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    35.0Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    120W

  • Max.

    165W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 563 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    84W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 30 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

