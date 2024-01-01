We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2023 LG UHD Large Sinage Display, 98inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Weight (Head)
78Kg
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel: 17mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2455 x 1458 x 288mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm
-
Packed Weight
105Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS233C Gender
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / No
-
Safety
CB/ NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
Daisy Chain
Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
-
DP In
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
DVI-D In
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
HDMI In
O(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
IR In
Yes (1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~ 80%
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
No
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
No
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 88%↑
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
200,000:1
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
98"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1467 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Max.
560W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
301W
-
Typ.
430W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
-
