LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.

Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.



* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).