A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes.
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality.
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).
Wireless ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75”
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
440 nit (w/o Glass Max.), 390 nit (w/o Glass Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200 : 1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10 bit (8 bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Lifetime
50,000hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width (T / R / L / B)
15 / 15 / 15 / 44 mm
-
Weight (Head)
47.3 kg
-
Packed Weight
60.6 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,709 × 1,020 × 88 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D) (Box Outer Size)
1,863 × 1,140 × 225 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90% RH
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz, 4.0 A
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max.
225 / 430 W
-
DPM
0.5 W↓
-
Power Off
0.5W↓
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
768 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,467 BTU/Hr (Max.)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power built in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare DMS
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), RGB (VGA), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), USB 3.0 Type A (4), USB 2.0 Type A, USB Type C (USB-PD, DP-Alt)
-
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out (1, Optical 1 (SPDIF)), Touch USB (2), RJ45 (LAN)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (15W × 2)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues (Europe), Portugues (Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord (3 M × 1), USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M × 1, HDMI Cable (3 M × 1), Writing Pen × 2 Pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller, Wi-Fi Module
TOUCH
-
Available object size for touch
Ø2 mm↑
-
Response Time
≤5 ms
-
Accuracy
±1 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3 T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Windows XP / Linux / Mac)
-
Multi touch point
Max. 40 Points
ANDROID SYSTEM
-
SoC
Quad Core A55
-
GPU
Mali G52MP2
-
Internal Memory - Storage
32GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
4GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory (32 GB), Built-In Wi-Fi (Slot Type), Auto Brightness Sensor, Power Indicator, webOS ver. (Android 11.0), Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Multi-screen (PIP / PBP, External Source), Screen Share, Power (Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN)
