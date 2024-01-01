We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Indoor LED
Ceiling LED Display for Virtual Productrion
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Fast Installation
Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.
The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock & One-handed Control' parts in the cabinet are enlarged.
Easy Maintenance
The GSCE series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.
It is demonstrating that a simple Lock Fixing method allows for convenient replacement of the cabinet's Power/Data Unit.
Front or Rear Serviceability
The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.
Capable of front or rear installation depending on the customers' needs.
High Brightness
The ceiling LED with 5,000 nits enables GSCE series to be used for alternative lightings in XR and virtual production.
In a studio, ceiling LEDs are installed in sizes of approximately 400m2, 50-100m2, and 20-50m2, respectively. The scenery on the LED screens appears very bright.
Powerful UI/UX with Megapixel VR HELIOS LED Processing Platform
Thanks to the compatibility between GSCE and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.
* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
64x128
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x500
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.40
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128x256
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1000x66.05
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.500
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.4
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.9
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
-
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
(MVR HEIOS)
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP30
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Humidity
10~99%RH
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30℃ to +45℃
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
341
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,024
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,047
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
5,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
2,000-11,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
155
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (PQ, HLG)
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.