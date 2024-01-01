GSED025-GD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Eye-level Accessible LED
A display as tall as a person is installed at eye level on the street, and a woman who is walking past is watching a clear-image-quality opera advertisement on the display’s screen.
Eye-level Pitch for Outdoor
Unlike the existing large-scale screen that used to be installed high to secure visibility, the GSED series has a lower pixel pitch of 2.5 mm, which allows installment for eye-level accessibility and to accurately display images even on a smaller screen.
Design for
Durability and Easy
Maintenance
The GSED series corner brackets provide a solid installation and reduce the risk of twisting. Its accessibility to the front and rear sides allows for easy maintenance for various installation environments.
Signal Redundancy Support
The GSED series is designed to support redundancy of signal, providing users with comfort. With an additional system controller, customers can get continuous operation while the dual controllers can reduce screen failures with bi-directional signal input.
In the case of no signal redundancy, the error is blacked out starting at the beginning of the display. However, in the case of signal redundancy, only the error part is blacked out.
* To use Signal redundancy properly, video transmission system has to be arranged suitably. Please check it with LG engineer to confirm it.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GSED series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSED series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GSED series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* SuperSign CMS service needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
GSED025-GD
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.50
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
96x108
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
240x270
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.05
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192x216
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
480x540x70
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.260
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
8.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
32.7
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
160,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±1.0
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
4,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,500~8,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.05Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
180
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
72
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
694
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
614
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
246
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,368
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30°C to +50°C
-
Operating Humidity
0~90%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVEA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
Yes
-
