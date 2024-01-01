About Cookies on This Site

UT662M Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Find a dealer

UT662M Series

55UT662M0GC

UT662M Series

(2)
front view

UL-Listed Hospital TVs with UHD Content Delivery

The UT662M Hospital TV series provides a cost-effective solution designed for patients and staff. All features including pillow speaker support with UL certification, are designed for patient-oriented care, meeting the specific needs of hospitals.

A TV is installed on the hospital room’s wall, and a nurse points to it while explaining to the patient.

* Actual product appearance may differ from the image above.

Hospital-Focused Functions

A patient lying in the bed is controlling the TV through a pillow speaker connected to the UT662M.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

 

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The UT662M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.

* Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

 

Pro:Centric
Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the hospital.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hospital using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

Pro:Idiom

The UT662M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

 

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling patients to connect their own devices to the Soft AP.

With the Virtual Wi-Fi feature, tablets, mobiles, and laptops can easily be connected to the TV.

* Soft AP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
** Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

Thanks to the embedded Natural Language Processing on webOS, Voice recognition* allows users to easily control LG hospital TV simply using their voices.

* Magic Motion Remote is required. (sold separately).

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. The UT662M series supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

* Separately purchased multi-IR remote controller.

 

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    170W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    150W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, UL Hospital

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

