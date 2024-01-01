Guideline for Buying Dishwasher

Dishwashers have grown in popularity over the years as the easiest go-to solution to clean all your kitchenware. Among the leading brands in the market, LG stands out for a plethora of reasons with tons of unique features that cater to a wide range of cleaning needs. In this article, we'll look at all the perks and features to help you pick the best model for your kitchen.

Why Choose an LG Dishwasher?

LG dishwashers come with a wide range of features designed to make cleaning dishes easier, faster, and more efficient, here’s what makes them the best dishwashers in Egypt :

1. Quad-Wash Technology: LG’s dishwashers feature four multi-directional spray arms instead of two. These extra rotating arms spray water with more coverage of the area inside the dishwasher, ensuring that each dish is washed thoroughly from every angle. This even coverage reduces the need for any pre-rinsing and delivers cleaner, faster, and consistent results across all racks, even when washing different types of kitchenware together.

2. True-Steam Technology: LG's True-Steam technology uses high-temperature steam to clean dishes and reduce water spots on glasses and dishes. It helps break down food particles more easily, making it perfect for everyday use without the need for any hand washing.

3. Dual Zone Washing Technology: LG’s dual zone technology allows you to customize washing intensities between the top and bottom half of the dishwasher, with this feature you can wash delicate glassware and tough to clean cookware simultaneously with different washing settings for each.

4. Inverter Direct Drive Motor: the innovative Inverter Direct Drive motor helps make LG dishwashers some of the quietest in the industry with noise levels as low as 44 db. With fewer moving parts than traditional motors, the drive system is also more durable, producing less vibration and operating efficiently. This also helps increase the overall lifespan of your dishwasher.

5. Smart Controls and Connectivity: LG’s smart connected dishwashers give you the ability to manage them remotely via LG's ThinQ app. Through the app you can do multiple things such as checking cycle progress or scheduling start times, the app can even run diagnostics checks and detect any faults, reducing the need for service calls.

6. Turbo Cycle and Half Load Options: the Turbo Cycle cleans thoroughly in about an hour, making it ideal for people seeking fast consistent dishwashing. The Half Load option covers smaller loads to save water and energy without compromising cleaning efficiency.

7. Energy and Water Efficiency: in addition to advanced cleaning features, LG dishwashers are energy-efficient, often featuring A++ energy ratings, alongside reduced water consumption, making them environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

8. Easy-Rack Plus System: the Easy-Rack Plus system allows you to adjust the configuration of your dishwasher’s interior for maximum flexibility. Whether washing pots, pans, or fragile glass, the dishwasher interior can be adjusted to fit large items with ease, the Easy-Rack Plus system functions through:

• Adjustable Racks: the upper racks can be moved to fit taller items below it.

• Third Rack: a top-level rack ideal for smaller items like utensils or coffee cups.

• Foldable Tines (Separators): tines can be folded to create space for wide pans or plates.

9. LG dishwashers use less water than any other dishwasher, reducing consumption and preventing water waste.

10. Aesthetic and Modern Designs: LG dishwashers bring a sleek, modern look to your kitchen with a minimalist approach to design.

Alongside its features, LG dishwashers are designed to accommodate varying household spaces, from more compact models for small kitchens to spacious ones for large families.