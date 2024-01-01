We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Guideline for Buying Dishwasher
Dishwashers have grown in popularity over the years as the easiest go-to solution to clean all your kitchenware. Among the leading brands in the market, LG stands out for a plethora of reasons with tons of unique features that cater to a wide range of cleaning needs. In this article, we'll look at all the perks and features to help you pick the best model for your kitchen.
Why Choose an LG Dishwasher?
LG dishwashers come with a wide range of features designed to make cleaning dishes easier, faster, and more efficient, here’s what makes them the best dishwashers in Egypt:
1. Quad-Wash Technology: LG’s dishwashers feature four multi-directional spray arms instead of two. These extra rotating arms spray water with more coverage of the area inside the dishwasher, ensuring that each dish is washed thoroughly from every angle. This even coverage reduces the need for any pre-rinsing and delivers cleaner, faster, and consistent results across all racks, even when washing different types of kitchenware together.
2. True-Steam Technology: LG's True-Steam technology uses high-temperature steam to clean dishes and reduce water spots on glasses and dishes. It helps break down food particles more easily, making it perfect for everyday use without the need for any hand washing.
3. Dual Zone Washing Technology: LG’s dual zone technology allows you to customize washing intensities between the top and bottom half of the dishwasher, with this feature you can wash delicate glassware and tough to clean cookware simultaneously with different washing settings for each.
4. Inverter Direct Drive Motor: the innovative Inverter Direct Drive motor helps make LG dishwashers some of the quietest in the industry with noise levels as low as 44 db. With fewer moving parts than traditional motors, the drive system is also more durable, producing less vibration and operating efficiently. This also helps increase the overall lifespan of your dishwasher.
5. Smart Controls and Connectivity: LG’s smart connected dishwashers give you the ability to manage them remotely via LG's ThinQ app. Through the app you can do multiple things such as checking cycle progress or scheduling start times, the app can even run diagnostics checks and detect any faults, reducing the need for service calls.
6. Turbo Cycle and Half Load Options: the Turbo Cycle cleans thoroughly in about an hour, making it ideal for people seeking fast consistent dishwashing. The Half Load option covers smaller loads to save water and energy without compromising cleaning efficiency.
7. Energy and Water Efficiency: in addition to advanced cleaning features, LG dishwashers are energy-efficient, often featuring A++ energy ratings, alongside reduced water consumption, making them environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.
8. Easy-Rack Plus System: the Easy-Rack Plus system allows you to adjust the configuration of your dishwasher’s interior for maximum flexibility. Whether washing pots, pans, or fragile glass, the dishwasher interior can be adjusted to fit large items with ease, the Easy-Rack Plus system functions through:
• Adjustable Racks: the upper racks can be moved to fit taller items below it.
• Third Rack: a top-level rack ideal for smaller items like utensils or coffee cups.
• Foldable Tines (Separators): tines can be folded to create space for wide pans or plates.
9. LG dishwashers use less water than any other dishwasher, reducing consumption and preventing water waste.
10. Aesthetic and Modern Designs: LG dishwashers bring a sleek, modern look to your kitchen with a minimalist approach to design.
Alongside its features, LG dishwashers are designed to accommodate varying household spaces, from more compact models for small kitchens to spacious ones for large families.
Types of Dishwashers
LG offers multiple different dishwashers designed for different lifestyles and spaces, below are the details of each LG dishwasher model available in Egypt:
1.LG Dishwasher Model: DFC335HM
Features:
• Quad-Wash Technology
• True-Steam Technology
• Smart Connectivity
• Easy-Rack Plus System
• Inverter Direct Drive Motor
• Dual Zone Wash
• Turbo Cycle & Half-Load
Capacity:
•14 persons
Dimensions:
• Height: 84.5 cm
• Width: 59.8 cm
• Depth: 60 cm
2.LG Dishwasher Model: DFB325HS
Features:
• Quad-Wash Technology
• True-Steam Technology
• Smart Connectivity
• Easy-Rack Plus System
• Inverter Direct Drive Motor
• Dual Zone Wash
• Turbo Cycle & Half-Load
Capacity:
• 14 persons
Dimensions:
• Height: 84.5 cm
• Width: 59.8 cm
• Depth: 60 cm
3.LG Dishwasher Model: DFC532FPE
Features:
• Quad-Wash Technology
• True-Steam Technology
• Smart Connectivity
• Easy-Rack Plus System
• Dual Zone Wash
• Turbo Cycle & Half-Load
Capacity:
• 14 persons
Dimensions:
• Height: 60 cm
• Width: 85 cm
• Depth: 60 cm
4.LG Dishwasher Model: DFC612FV
Features:
• Quad-Wash Technology
• Smart Connectivity
• Easy-Rack Plus System
• Dual Zone Wash
• Turbo Cycle & Half-Load
Capacity:
• 14 persons
Dimensions:
• Height: 60 cm
• Width: 85 cm
• Depth: 60 cm
Tips for Choosing the Right LG Dishwashers Model
When selecting an LG dishwasher, consider these factors:
• Kitchen Space: take a measurement of your kitchen’s layout to know whether a standard or slim model fits better into your kitchen layout, keep in mind that built-in models require professional installation.
• Family Needs: for larger households or frequent guest entertainment, you should choose full-size models with higher capacity, smaller households or those with occasional use can opt for compact models to save on water and energy.
• Special Features: look for models with advanced cleaning modes like Turbo Cycle or Half Load, if you want the cleanest results with minimal effort, and if you love convenience, opt for features like Smart ThinQ.
• Energy Ratings: consider models that have an A++ energy rating, this will help you save on utility bills and reduce your environmental impact as well.
Why Energy Efficiency Matters
Investing in an energy-efficient appliance saves money in the long run and contributes to environmental sustainability, LG’s dishwashers are designed to reduce both water and electricity consumption significantly, here are some of the environmental benefits:
• Washing dishes by hand often uses four to five times more water than running a dishwasher, LG dishwashers are designed to operate using the least water required, preventing waste.
• Models with A++ energy ratings consume far less electricity than older or standard models, meaning every load is less harmful on the environment and costs less in the long run, nearly all of LG’s dishwashers come with an A++ energy rating.
7 Maintenance Tips to Extend Your Dishwasher's Life
A well-maintained dishwasher lasts longer and ensures better performance and consistency in cleaning, here are a few tips to keep your dishwasher operating at its best:
1. Ensure regular maintenance of the dishwasher to provide you with efficient performance and extend its lifespan.
2. Clean the Filter Regularly: make sure to check and empty the filter of any trapped food particles, doing this weekly greatly improves your dishwasher’s effectiveness at cleaning, we recommend rinsing the filter under warm water to keep it hygienic and reduce any chance of bad odors.
3. Run a Monthly Empty Cycle: once a month, use a dishwasher-safe cleaner or baking soda with vinegar to clean the interior, this prevents mineral buildup and keeps bad odors at bay, with the ThinQ app you can set reminders to let you know that your dishwasher needs cleaning after every thirty cycles.
4. Clean Spray Arms Monthly: blockage can slowly build up in your dishwasher, reducing its overall efficiency, remove them and run warm or hot water through the nozzles to clear any debris.
5. Use Proper Detergents: using high-quality dishwasher detergents designed specifically for your model ensures that your dishwasher performs at its best, avoid using regular dish soap, which can potentially damage the appliance.
6. Use Salt and Rinse Aid Appropriately: for areas with hard water, adding dishwasher salt prevents lime deposits, Rinse aid ensures dishes dry completely without spots.
7. Avoid Overloading: while LG dishwashers maximize capacity, overloading can hinder cleaning performance.