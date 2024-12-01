We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Torre de sonido 100W de potencia,USB, Bluetooth, y Conducto Bass Refflex
RK1
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
100w
-
Frontales
25W x 2
AUDIO
-
Sintonizador de Radio FM
Sí
-
Entrada Auxiliar
Sí
-
Portable in
Sí
-
USB
Sí
-
Bluetooth Multipairing
Sí (2)
CONEXIONES
-
Entradas USB
Sí
-
Entrada Auxiliar L/R
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
OTRAS PRESTACIONES
-
Ecualizador Automático (Estándar, Pop, Clásica, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast)
Sí
-
MP3, WMA
Sí
-
Bass Blast
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual básico
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
-
Mando a distancia
Sí
-
Pilas AAA
Sí (2)
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas
136 x 962 x 164 mm
-
Peso
7,26Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
