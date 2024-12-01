We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SN7CY. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 160W de potencia, subwoofer integrado y Bluetooth con tecnología Meridian.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
160W, (83dB)
-
Sistema
3.0.2ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound
Sí
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/96kHz
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
Preparado para Altavoces Traseros SPK-8
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
-
AAC (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 2.0 (2in/1out)
Sí
-
4K Pass Through
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
890 x 65 x 119 mm
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
