Frigorífico Combi 1,85m, Clasificación E, capacidad de 500l, Inox antihuellas, serie 70cm
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Volumen total (L)
462
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
705 x 1850 x 740
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
282
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sí
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Inox antihuellas
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS
-
Tipo de producto
Frigorífico Combi
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
CAPACIDAD
-
Volumen total (L)
462
-
Volumen congelador (L)
133
-
Volumen frigorífico (L)
329
CONTROL Y PANTALLA
-
Congelación rápida
Sí
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso del producto (kg)
80
-
Altura total (mm)
1850
-
Fondo con puerta y tirador (mm)
740
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
705 x 1850 x 740
-
Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)
90
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Door Cooling+
Sí
-
LINEAR Cooling
Sí
MATERIAL Y ACABADO
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Inox antihuellas
RENDIMIENTO
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
282
-
Potencia acústica (dB)
41
-
Potencia acústica (clase)
C
COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO
-
Luz del frigorífico
LED
-
Balda de cristal templado
Sí
-
Multi Air Flow
Sí
TECNOLOGÍA SMART
-
Smart Diagnosis
Sí
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sí
COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR
-
Balda de cristal templado
Sí
-
Cajón_Congelador
3
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
