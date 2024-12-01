Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Manuales y Descargas

Descarga manuales de usuario y otros documentos del producto

Si no encuentras tu producto o manual contacta con nosotros

Como líderes en el sector tecnológico y en la innovación ligada a la eficiencia energética, en LG Electronics estamos comprometidos con el medio ambiente. Por ello, ofrecemos todos los manuales y documentos actualizados de nuestros productos en formato digital para su lectura y descarga, evitando así un consumo excesivo de papel. Esta decisión forma parte de nuestro proyecto Smart Green: un movimiento cuyo compromiso es combatir el cambio climático favoreciendo la reducción de emisiones de CO2, así como el consumo responsable y el ahorro de electricidad, agua y energía.

Soporte postventa

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO