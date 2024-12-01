Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Juego y Estilo de vida Promociones

Experiencia a tu medida

Disfruta de un TV adaptado a ti con My Pofile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote y Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y AI Voice recognition están disponibles solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

****Imágenes simuladas.

El logotipo webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio debajo se ilumina con los colores del logotipo en rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo aparecen las palabras “webOS Re:New Program”.

webOS Re:New Program

Estrena Smart TV webOS cada año, durante los próximos 5 años⁽¹⁾

Siempre a la última, y disfruta de una experiencia cada vez más personalizada adaptada a tu uso y gusto.  

Hay cinco rectángulos en distintos colores escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno de ellos etiquetados con un año, desde “webOS 24” a “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas desde “Actualización 1” a “Actualización 4”.

Con el programa webOS Re:New Program, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

(1)WebOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán según modelo. Las actualizaciones del sistema operativo no incluyen características y funciones que dependan de hardware más reciente.

*El programa webOS Re:New permite un total de cuatro actualizaciones en cinco años, el umbra es la versión de webOS preinstalada y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario para ciertas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Mi Perfil

Personaliza tu experiencia

Con Mi Perfil puedes crear un perfil por cada miembro de la familia de forma sencilla. Así cada uno accederá al contenido adaptado a su gusto y recomendaciones.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido puede verse reducido o limitado según la región o la conectividad a internet.

***Se pueden crear y mostrar 10 perfiles en la pantalla de inicio.

Quick Card

Accede de forma directa a tus contenidos favoritos

Con solo un click. Las tarjetas de acceso directo Quick Card te llevan donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

Deportes

Un espacio para los amantes del deporte

Sumérgete en la acción desde el menú Deportes, una sección donde tienen cabida todos tus deportes favoritos con juegos en vivo, momentos destacados de los partidos, tablas de clasificación y mucho más, en una sola pantalla.

Sports Alert

No volverás a perderte un gol

Configura una alarma Sports Alert para tus equipos favoritas y recibe recordatorios sobre sus próximos partidos, avisos sobre goles y los resultados finales a medida que avanza el juego.

Sports Mode

Goles y pases con total nitideza y claridad

Cambia al modo Sports Mode para conseguir una imagen adaptada al deporte con el brillo, el contraste, el sonido y la acción fluida que corresponden.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Los servicios y las ligas disponibles pueden variar según el país o la región.

***Es necesario conectarse a internet.

****La función de alertas Sports Alert está disponible solamente para equipos y jugadores registrados en My Team. 

Multi View

Multiplica tu visión, multiplica la diversión

Si una pantalla no basta, divídela de 2 a 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor dual de ordenador o añade más pantallas para navegar por la web y ver contenidos a la vez en modo PiP.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Los ajustes de sonido y audio son los mismos en ambas pantallas.

***El soporte para el modo 2 pantallas o 4 pantallas puede variar según el modelo y país. (Los modos de 3 y 4 pantallas están disponibles solamente en las series M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen adaptada a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard crea una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto exclusivo entre 85 millones de posibilidades y, a continuación, la guarda en tu perfil.

*AI Picture Wizard está disponible en los modelos OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Une LG Magic Remote avec le bouton circulaire au milieu, tandis qu’une lumière rose vif émane autour du bouton pour le mettre en valeur. Un signal rose émane de la télécommande avec une bulle de dialogue rose au-dessus de la LG Magic Remote.

Always Ready

Tu asistente está siempre a punto para ayudarte

Incluso cuando el televisor esté apagado, puedes preguntar por la hora, el tiempo, avisos de sports alert y actualizaciones de Google Calendar. Tu asistente está siempre a punto para ayudarte.

*Imágenes simuladas. 

**La función Always Ready está disponible en los modelos LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central iluminado de color rosa neón para resaltarlo. Una bocadillo de texto rosa sale dese el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las ataduras de los botones pasados de moda. El mando a distancia LG Magic Remote accede a las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG TV con un clic, deslizando o con AI Voice Recognition, que cambia de canal o te recomienda contenidos al hablar por el micro.

*La asistencia y las funciones para el mando a distancia Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y los idiomas compatibles incluso para el mismo modelo.

**Es necesaria una conexión a internet.

***AI Voice Recognition está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Un televisor LG TV muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo enorme. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto “Recomendamos nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulsas el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” al lado de un gráfico circular de color rosa-morado. Barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, series sobre perros, documentales, relajación, dibujos animados sobre animales. El mando a distancia LG Magic Remote está apuntando hacia un televisor LG TV desde el frente y se ven unos círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del mando a distancia, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo que pulsa un botón y aparece el texto “Pulsación breve”.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave predefinidas, como “Para ti”, “Recomendaciones”, “Tendencias” y “Consejos”.

*La opción “For you” de AI Concierge solo se ofrece en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave se basan en el historial de búsqueda y pueden variar según la aplicación y la hora del día.

El televisor LG TV muestra imágenes de “Antes” y “Después” uno junto a la otra. La pantalla de “Antes” tiene una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente de AI Help Desk. El usuario escribe en el chat: “La pantalla está oscura”. La respuesta dice: “Hola. Parece que hay un problema con la pantalla”. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Optimizando los ajustes de pantalla, puedes disfrutar de un mayor brillo y claridad”. El usuario clica sobre el botón “Optimizar”. La pantalla de “Después” muestra una imagen más brillante y clara. Notificación del chat de AI Help Desk que dice: “Mejorando los ajustes de pantalla”. Picture mode = vívido. Ahorro de energía = máxima reducción de la luz azul = activado. Se ha completado la optimización de los ajustes”.

Accessibilidad

AI Chatbot hace que el televisor sea más accesible

LG TV es para todos gracias a su asistencia inteligente integrada AI Chatbot y a sus menús de acceso rápido que te permiten controlar fácilmente las configuraciones de accesibilidad de tu televisor.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Los servicios pueden variar según la región o el país.

***Es necesario conectarse a internet.

****AI Chatbot está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor: tu teléfono móvil, soundbar y dispositivos IoT de iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación, aire acondicionado, etc.

*LG es compatible con los dispositivos Matter vía Wi-Fi . Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

**El uso de la función de voz con manos libres y sin el uso de un mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI Processor y el procesador alpha 11 AI Processor. Puede variar según el  producto y la región.

*****El servicio de Chromecast Built-in puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra del televisor OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Un televisor LG TV montado en una pared de un salón muestra a un león y a un cachorro de león. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano que muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Mobile Connectivity

Utiliza tus aplicaciones directamente en tu televisor

Podrás ver contenidos de tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu LG TV sin esfuerzo gracias Apple AirPlay y Chromecast Built-in.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

***La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast Built-in puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible vía Wi-Fi con los dispositivos Matter. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****El servicio de Chromecast Built-in puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra del televisor OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS. 

Imagen de unos televisores LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 y B4 colocados uno junto a otro en línea sobre a un fondo negro con espirales de colores. El distintivo “World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” también aparece en la imagen. Aviso legal: “Fuente: Omdia. Unidades enviadas, 2013-2023. Los resultados no están aprobados por LG Electronics. Confiar en estos resultados corre bajo su propia cuenta y riesgo. Para más detalles, visite https://www.omdia.com/”.

NUEVOS MODELOS LG OLED

Llevamos 11 años siendo líderes en ventas de LG OLED*

Llevamos 11 años siendo líderes en ventas de LG OLED* Más información
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO