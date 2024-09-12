Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Efisien, Lebih Cepat, GANDA Lebih Baik

Penyejuk ruangan ada di tengah gambar dengan angin warna biru bertiup di atas ruang tamu di depannya.

Pendinginan Lebih Cepat, Kenyamanan Lebih Cepat

Dapatkan kesejukan yang nyaman secara lebih cepat dengan LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

 

Kecepatan yang lebih tinggi (hingga 120hz) pada LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ membuat pendinginan menjadi 40% lebih cepat.

*Pengujian oleh TUV menunjukkan bahwa penyejuk ruangan inverter LG (US-Q242K*) mendinginkan hingga 40% lebih cepat daripada penyejuk ruangan non-inverter LG (TS-H2465DAO).

Sepasang suami-istri duduk di atas sofa dengan penyejuk ruangan di belakang mereka yang meniupkan udara biru saat mereka tersenyum dengan nyaman. Di sebelah kanan terdapat grafik garis yang menunjukkan berapa banyak uang yang dapat dihemat untuk tagihan listrik dan gambar bagian dalam penyejuk ruangan. Grafik garis bergerak dari atas ke bawah saat penyejuk ruangan menghemat uang pasangan suami-istri tersebut.

Menghemat Tagihan Energi dan Menyelamatkan Planet ini

Turunkan konsumsi energi dan tagihan listrik Anda dengan pendinginan yang lebih efisien.

 

*Pengujian oleh TUV menunjukkan bahwa penyejuk ruangan inverter LG (US-Q242K*) menghemat energi hingga 70% lebih banyak daripada penyejuk ruangan non-inverter LG (TS-H2465DAO).

Tampak dekat bagian depan penyejuk ruangan yang menampilkan logo LG di tengah dan logo garansi 10 tahun di sisi kiri. Dual Inverter Compressor yang lebih besar | Logo Garansi 10 Tahun, dan logo Dual Converter di sebelah kiri gambar bersinar saat cahaya menyinari kedua logo tersebut.

Dirancang untuk Bekerja, Dibuat untuk Bertahan Selama 10 Tahun Lebih

Dengan garansi 10 tahun untuk kompresor, kompresor ini akan terus bekerja dalam kondisi terbaik lebih lama.

 

Seorang wanita beristirahat dengan nyaman di atas sofa dengan penyejuk ruangan yang mengembuskan udara di atasnya.

Pekerjaan Bagus yang Tidak Disadari

Jangan sampai terganggu dan tidurlah dengan nyenyak menggunakan penyejuk ruangan yang tidak terlalu berisik.

 

*Menurut uji internal LG, penyejuk ruangan dual inverter LG kurang dari 19dBA (Model-V10API).