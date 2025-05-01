Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Mesin Cuci LG 9kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Black Door

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

  • Login Sekarang! Dapatkan Diskon Khusus Member & Welcome Voucher Untuk Pembelian Pertama

  • Gunakan Voucher Agustus Meriah Pada Halaman Checkout

Mesin Cuci LG 9kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Black Door

Mesin Cuci LG 9kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Black Door

FB1209S6WB
  • Tampak depan - FB1209S5W
  • Front view with Door open
  • drawer detail
  • Drum detail
  • detail view
  • drawer side detail
  • drawer font detail
  • left view
  • rigth view
  • right door open
  • right view
  • side view
  • rear view
Tampak depan - FB1209S5W
Front view with Door open
drawer detail
Drum detail
detail view
drawer side detail
drawer font detail
left view
rigth view
right door open
right view
side view
rear view

Fitur Utama

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Desain Sleek dan Minimalis Terbaru dengan Black Door
  • Steam™
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Lebih banyak
Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Dirancang agar harmonis dengan ruang

Tambahkan sentuhan gaya pada setiap interior dengan mesin cuci desain terbaru dari LG

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Dirancang dengan cermat

Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Penutup atas yang dapat dilepas

Dirancang untuk ruang terbatas

Terdapat logo 6 Motion DD di tengah aliran berbentuk bulat

6 Motion DD

Cara terbaik untuk mencuci

Terdapat 10 tahun garansi untuk motor mesin cuci

Garansi 10 Tahun

Keandalan terjamin

Ini menunjukkan kain dan debu dari serat

Allergy Care

Mengurangi tungau debu dengan steam

Dibuat agar muat bahkan di ruang sempit

Sempurna untuk ruang yang compact, lepaskan penutup atas dengan mudah untuk tampilan built-in

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Desain yang ramping

Tingkatkan kualitas interior rumah Anda

Pilih mesin cuci yang sesuai dengan visi desain interior Anda.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

6 Motion DD

Cara terbaik untuk mencuci

Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ mesin cuci ini dapat menghasilkan enam gerakan mencuci yang berbeda, memberikan perawatan yang tepat dan kebersihan ultra pada kain Anda.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Steam™

Hilangkan alergen dari kain Anda

Kenakan pakaian Anda dengan percaya diri karena bakteri dan tungau debu rumah dapat dihilangkan dengan uap secara mudah.

*Siklus Perawatan Alergi yang disetujui oleh BAF (British Allergy Foundation) mengurangi alergen tungau debu rumah.

Tub clean

Bersihkan dari dalam

Pertahankan mesin cuci yang bersih dan cucian yang higienis

Motor mesin cuci berputar-putar dengan air

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Tetap tenang dan identifikasi eror dengan mudah

Smart Diagnosis™ dengan mudah mengidentifikasi masalah mesin cuci.

Smart Diagnostics™ memungkinkan Anda memeriksa ponsel Anda apakah ada masalah pada mesin cuci

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Fungsi ini mungkin menghasilkan aksesibilitas yang berbeda tergantung pada seberapa diperbarui program ponsel cerdas.

Memiliki motor mesin cuci dan logo dengan latar belakang beriak hitam

Ketenangan pikiran
hingga satu dekade

LG menawarkan garansi ekstensif 
10 tahun untuk Motor Inverter Direct Drive™.

*Garansi 10 tahun hanya berlaku untuk motor Direct Drive.

Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana

  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
  • Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

Produk Kami