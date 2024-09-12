Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
45" UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor

45GS95QE-B

45" UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor

front view

Monitor gaming OLED UltraGear™.

Keunggulan teknologi gaming yang tidak terbatas

Monitor gaming OLED yang lebih tajam dengan refresh rate 240Hz dan response time 0,03ms (GtG).

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Tampilan yang lebih cerah dan mendalam

Lengkapi permainan dengan monitor gaming OLED 800R yang cerah melalui layar 45 inci yang luas.

*Video ini menunjukkan produk LG UltraGear™ OLED yang merepresentasikan produk untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Silakan lihat gambar galeri yang diambil dengan produk yang sebenarnya.
*Kecerahan monitor dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Kecerahan monitor dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

Tampilan

"Layar OLED Lengkung Ultra-WQHD 45" DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5%

Anti-silau & rendah pantulan

Kecepatan refresh 240Hz

Waktu respons 0,03ms (GtG), 240Hz dari DisplayPort & HDMI

Teknologi

Kompatibel dengan NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA ClearMR

Ulasan terpercaya dari para influencer

Ulasan PeteMatheson

Monitor gaming OLED 45 inci yang sempurna untuk hampir semua orang!

ulasan optimum

Buat simulator balap dengan tiga monitor gaming OLED LG UltraGear™ 45 inci.

*Video ini menunjukkan produk LG UltraGear™ 45 inci yang merepresentasikan. Silakan lihat gambar galeri yang diambil dengan produk yang sebenarnya.

Tampak atas bodi kelengkungan 800r.

Kurva yang instingtif

Rasakan kurva yang membangkitkan dorongan naluri bermain game dengan menyelami jarak ke layar dan pandangan alami mata manusia.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Saat Anda duduk di meja kerja Anda, ini menjadi titik fokus layar, menghadirkan grafis asli dengan kecerahan dan semangat yang konsisten tanpa distorsi apa pun. Berada di inti kurva 800R dan jelajahi seluruh dunia game.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*Asumsi tampilan dapat bervariasi, bergantung pada jarak dari layar dan postur tubuh pengguna.

45" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Jelajahi panorama permainan yang indah

Layar Ultra-WQHD 21:9 45 inci memberikan Anda tampilan 34% lebih luas daripada layar standar 16:9. Rasakan pengalaman yang luar biasa ke dalam lanskap game baru untuk pertama kalinya.

Adegan bermain game pada monitor gaming panorama.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

Kualitas ukuran dan rasio sangat penting:
45" melebihi 49"

Layar 45 inci menawarkan pengalaman menonton yang luar biasa dan menyenangkan. Ukuran layar 45" 21:9 adalah 12% lebih besar dari 49" 32:9 dan memiliki rasio yang proporsional secara vertikal dan horizontal yang memungkinkan para gamer untuk melihat semua detail dalam sekejap. Selain itu, rasio aspek 21:9 merupakan pilihan ideal bagi para gamer, mengingat sebagian besar game lebih mendukung rasio aspek 21:9 daripada rasio 32:9. 

Produk rasio aspek 45" 21:9 mengutamakan kemampuan untuk bermain game dengan mulus di layar yang lebih lebar tanpa titik buta di bidang pandang pengguna dibandingkan dengan produk rasio aspek 49" 32:9.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Angka-angka dihitung berdasarkan dimensi lebar dan tinggi aktual dari monitor 21:9 45 inci dan monitor 32:9 49 inci.

OLED yang lebih cerah

Kecemerlangan
untuk permainan yang luar biasa

Layar OLED yang cemerlang membawa warna ke tingkat kejelasan yang baru. Dengan luminositas standar 275nits dan kecerahan puncak 1300nits, monitor ini menjaga visual Anda tetap cerah dan hidup, memastikan Anda tidak pernah bermain dalam kegelapan.

Panel OLED yang cerah.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Kecerahan monitor dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Kecerahan: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Array Lensa Mikro+

Evolusi OLED

UltraGear™ OLED kami dilengkapi teknologi Micro Lens Array+, menghadirkan kecerahan 37,5% lebih tinggi (SDR) dibandingkan MLA.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5%

Warna yang memukau

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 membuat setiap pemandangan, baik terang maupun gelap, menjadi lebih hidup dengan detail realistis dengan rasio kontras 1,5M dan DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ.).

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*1,5m:1 adalah rasio kontras pada 25% APL.

*Nilai APL (Average Picture Level) diberikan sebagai persentase dan mengacu ke nilai antara level hitam dan level referensi untuk warna putih.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 1] Menonaktifkan mode Hemat Energi Cerdas.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 2] Mengatur Mode Game sebagai Gamer 1.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 3] Atur Kecerahan ke 100.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 4] Atur Kecerahan Puncak sebagai High (Tinggi).

Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk HEMAT ENERGI CERDAS.
Gambar pengaturan GUI Mode Gamer.
Gambar pengaturan GUI Kecerahan.
Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk Kecerahan Puncak.
Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk HEMAT ENERGI CERDAS.
Gambar pengaturan GUI Mode Gamer.
Gambar pengaturan GUI Kecerahan.
Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk Kecerahan Puncak.
Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk HEMAT ENERGI CERDAS.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 1] Menonaktifkan mode Hemat Energi Cerdas.

Gambar pengaturan GUI Mode Gamer.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 2] Mengatur Mode Game sebagai Gamer 1.

Gambar pengaturan GUI Kecerahan.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 3] Atur Kecerahan ke 100.

Gambar pengaturan GUI untuk Kecerahan Puncak.

Pengaturan cepat untuk OLED yang lebih cerah

[Opsi 4] Atur Kecerahan Puncak sebagai High (Tinggi).

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Konsumsi daya dapat meningkat apabila opsi di atas dipilih.

* Tampilan burn-in dapat terjadi pada mode yang lebih cerah.

Layar OLED dengan 240Hz

Gerakan kecepatan yang lebih ringan

Monitor UltraGear™ baru dari LG menghadirkan kecepatan ultra-cepat dengan kecepatan refresh rate 240Hz untuk melihat frame berikutnya dengan cepat dan membuat gambar tampil dengan mulus. Para gamer dapat merespons dengan cepat, menangkap lawan, dan membidik target dengan mudah.

OLED display dengan 240Hz dan 0,03ms (GtG).

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dari penggunaan sebenarnya. 

Waktu respons yang sangat cepat
0,03ms (GtG)

Dengan waktu respons 0,03 ms (GtG), mengurangi reverse ghosting, dan membantu objek dirender dengan jelas, nikmati permainan dengan gerakan yang lebih halus dan fluiditas visual yang nyata.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan aktual.

Desain yang berpusat pada gamer

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan pencahayaan Hexagon baru dan desain 4 sisi yang hampir tanpa batas. Dudukan L yang bebas berantakan menempati ruang meja yang minimal, memungkinkan Anda untuk meminimalkan ruang kosong.

Desain heksagonal kesatuan baru dengan dudukan L.
Gambar produk dengan lampu belakang menyala.
Ikon yang dapat disetel putar.

Putar

Ikon yang dapat disesuaikan kemiringannya.

Kemiringan

Ikon yang dapat disesuaikan ketinggiannya.

Tinggi

Ikon desain 4 sisi yang nyaris tanpa batas.

Desain tanpa batas

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

Pengalaman bermain game yang lancar

Perbandingan gambar game yang lancar - Gambar kiri sobek, dan gambar kanan bebas sobek.

AdaptiveSync bersertifikasi VESA

Menampilkan sertifikasi VESA AdaptiveSync Display, yang dirancang untuk bermain game dengan kecepatan refresh yang lebih tinggi dan latensi yang rendah. Nikmati visual game yang lebih mulus dan bebas tearing serta pemutaran video yang bebas jitter.

Kompatibel dengan NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Monitor ini adalah monitor yang telah teruji dan divalidasi secara resmi oleh NVIDIA, yang dapat memberikan pengalaman bermain game yang baik dengan mengurangi tearing atau stuttering secara signifikan.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™ Premium Pro, gamer dapat merasakan gerakan yang mulus dan lancar dalam game beresolusi tinggi dan bergerak cepat. Teknologi ini secara signifikan mengurangi robekan dan patah-patah pada layar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Performa fitur dibandingkan dengan model yang tidak menerapkan teknologi sinkronisasi.

*Kesalahan atau penundaan dapat terjadi, tergantung pada koneksi jaringan.

Menghadirkan ketajaman pada permainan Anda

Monitor ini telah menerima sertifikasi VESA ClearMR 13000, memungkinkan Anda untuk melihat setiap gerakan sejelas gambar diam dengan gerakan yang sangat kabur untuk bermain game.

Video pengalaman bermain game yang mulus dengan logo VESA ClearMR.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Anti-silau & Rendah pantulan

Hanya tampilkan game Anda

Teknologi anti-silau & rendah pantulan dapat memberikan pengalaman menonton yang lebih baik di mana saja dengan mengurangi gangguan layar, bahkan di lingkungan pencahayaan sekitar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Nyaman sekaligus tajam

Jaga pengalaman bermain game Anda tetap cemerlang, jaga mata Anda tetap nyaman dengan teknologi Live Color Low Blue Light LG.

*Panel OLED LG telah disertifikasi sebagai Bebas Kedip, Bebas Silau, dan Cahaya Biru Rendah oleh UL.

*Nomor Sertifikat: Layar Bebas Kedip (OLED) - A196009, Bebas Silau Ketidaknyamanan - V563481 (kondisi UGR kurang dari 22), Solusi Perangkat Keras Cahaya Biru Rendah Platinum - V745051.

*Fitur di atas dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan atau kondisi komputasi pengguna.

Gamer dapat menikmati game dengan kecepatan refresh 240 yang didukung oleh DP 1.4 atau HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 dan HDMI 2.1

Meningkatkan output gaming dengan layar OLED

Monitor ini mampu melakukan refresh rate hingga 240Hz dari DP dan HDMI sehingga para gamer dapat sepenuhnya menikmati resolusi Ultra-WQHD dan 240Hz baik melalui port DisplayPort atau HDMI.

*Mendukung kecepatan refresh rate hingga 240Hz. Kartu grafis yang mendukung kabel DP 1.4 atau HDMI 2.1 (kedua kabel disertakan dalam paket) diperlukan untuk bekerja dengan baik.

*Kartu grafis TIDAK disertakan dalam paket. Anda harus membelinya secara terpisah.

PBP & PIP

Bermain game dan melakukan lebih banyak hal

Monitor ini mendukung hingga 2 PBP dan PIP, sehingga Anda dapat melihat konten yang berasal dari 2 input pada satu layar. Ini berarti Anda dapat menjalankan beberapa game atau tugas pada satu monitor secara bersamaan.

.

Layar terbagi masing-masing dari laptop dan PC.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*PBP: Gambar Per Gambar / PIP: Gambar Dalam Gambar.

*Performa aktual akan bervariasi dari PC dan program yang sedang berjalan.

Kabel headphone 4-kutub tersambung ke monitor.

Headphone 4-kutub keluar

Plugin untuk efek suara yang imersif

Hubungkan headset Anda dengan mudah menggunakan headphone 4-kutub keluar dan nikmati bermain game sambil melakukan obrolan suara. Selain itu, Anda juga dapat merasakan suara yang imersif dengan DTS Headphone:X, yang menawarkan pengalaman audio 3D virtual.

*Headset TIDAK disertakan dalam paket. Anda harus membelinya secara terpisah.

Gaming GUI

Memperoleh penghargaan untuk GUI gaming

Gamer dapat menggunakan On-Screen Display dan OnScreen Control untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan dengan mudah, mulai dari menyesuaikan opsi monitor dasar hingga mendaftarkan 'User Defined Key' yang dapat digunakan untuk mengatur pintasan.

*Untuk mengunduh software OnScreen Control terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Cara melindungi OLED Anda

Anda dapat mencegah terjadinya afterimage atau tampilan burn-in dengan mengaktifkan 'OLED Screen Move', yang menggerakkan layar sedikit secara berkala, 'Screen Saver', dan 'Image Cleaning'.

*Fitur ini hanya tersedia dalam bentuk joystick 4 arah yang disertakan dalam paket.

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi jeda input dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat menangkap momen-momen penting dalam real-time dan merespons dengan cepat.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu para gamer mendeteksi penembak jitu yang mengintai di sudut paling gelap dan menavigasi ledakan kilat secara cepat.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pemotretan.

FPS Counter

FPS Counter akan memberi tahu Anda, seberapa baik semuanya dimuat. Baik saat mengedit, bermain game, atau menonton film, setiap frame sangat penting, dan dengan Penghitung FPS, Anda akan mendapatkan data real-time.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Fitur Crosshair tidak tersedia saat Penghitung FPS diaktifkan.

*FPS Counter dapat menampilkan nilai yang melebihi kecepatan refresh maksimum monitor.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Pengukuran frame per detik.

Software LG Calibration Studio.

Studio Kalibrasi LG

Warna yang akurat diperbarui

Menggunakan kalibrasi perangkat keras LG Calibration Studio, Anda dapat merasakan kualitas warna yang canggih dengan spektrum warna yang luas dan konsistensi.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Dapat berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya. 

*Software dan Sensor Kalibrasi TIDAK disertakan dalam paket. Untuk mengunduh software LG Calibration Studio terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    44.5

  • Resolusi

    3440 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    OLED

  • Rasio Aspek

    21:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Kurvatur

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Waktu Respons

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Kemiringan/Ketinggian/Putaran

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    992.7 x 657.7 x 335.1(UP) 992.7 x 537.7 x 335.1(Down)

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    1143 x 301 x 550mm

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    12.3kg

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    8.9kg

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    18.3kg

FITUR

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400 |VESA ClearMR 13000

  • Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik

    Ya

  • Kalibrasi HW

    Sudah Tersedia Kalibrasi HW

  • Mode Reader

    Ya

  • Color Weakness

    Ya

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Pencahayaan

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ya

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ya

  • Crosshair

    Ya

  • FPS Counter

    Ya

  • User Defined Key

    Ya

  • Auto Input Switch

    Ya

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    Ya

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

  • Tahun

    Y24

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea) | Supports FRL as compliant ver 2.1

  • DisplayPort

    Ya (1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Port USB Upstream

    Ya (1ea/ver3.0)

  • Port USB Downstream

    Ya (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    57.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Energy Star)

    46W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

AKSESORI

  • USB A to B

    Ya

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    44.5

  • Ukuran (cm)

    113

  • Resolusi

    3440 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    OLED

  • Rasio Aspek

    21:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1.07B

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Kurvatur

    800R

APLIKASI SW

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Ya

  • Dual Controller

    Ya

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ya

SUARA

  • DTS HP:X

    Ya

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Kemiringan/Ketinggian/Putaran

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

