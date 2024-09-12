Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED DESIGN TEMPAT MEMBELI PILIH QNED Mini LED ANDA

LG QNED MIniLED TV layar besar dipasang di dinding bata putih dengan kursi kecil dan meja di depan. Layarnya menayangkan sebuah hutan.

Sebuah pencapaian yang luar biasa untuk LCD TV.

Lihat betapa imersifnya TV dengan Layar Ultra Besar yang tidak mengurangi kualitas gambar.

Tampilan proporsi yang epik.

Imersi total memiliki makna yang benar-benar baru dengan Layar Ultra Besar 86 inci LG QNED Mini LED. Layar yang luar biasa besar ini meningkatkan semua yang Anda tonton untuk memaksimalkan kenyamanan menonton Anda.

LG QNED MiniLED TV dipasang di dinding dalam sebuah ruangan berwarna putih yang modern. Menggulir dari kiri ke kanan menunjukkan perbedaan ukuran antara layar 43 inci dan 86 inci.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Real 8K

Pemandangan luar biasa dalam detail menakjubkan.

Layar ultra-besar tidak akan lengkap tanpa gambar berkualitas ultra tinggi. Dengan Real 8K, LG QNED Mini LED Ultra Large TV terlihat spektakuler di setiap ukuran, menghadirkan gambar yang hidup untuk imersi yang luar biasa.

Tampak belakang seorang wanita yang sedang melihat keluar jendela ke laut biru dan bangunan berwarna putih. Saat halaman bergulir ke bawah, gambar diperbesar untuk menampilkan lebih banyak ruangan dan mengungkap jendela menjadi LG QNED MiniLED TV.

Warna maksimal di setiap adegan.

Imersi total memiliki makna yang benar-benar baru dengan Layar Ultra Besar 86 inci LG QNED Mini LED. Layar yang luar biasa besar ini meningkatkan semua yang Anda tonton untuk memaksimalkan kenyamanan menonton Anda.

TV layar lebar terpasang di dinding dengan kursi warna merah di depan. Layarnya menayangkan ombak yang memecah dengan lembut di pantai. Menggulir dari kiri ke kanan menunjukkan perbedaan warna antara LCD TV biasa dan LG QNED MiniLED.

Diagram berdampingan tentang spektrum volume warna. Sebelah kiri menunjukkan 70% dengan warna yang tidak dapat mencapai tepi di atas. Sebelah kanan menunjukkan 100% dengan warna mencapai tepi luar diagram di semua tempat.

*Volume Gamut Warna (CGV) Tampilan setara dengan atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.
*Volume Warna 70% mengacu pada TV UHD dari LG tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Konvensional mengacu pada TV UHD dari LG tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

TEMPAT MEMBELI

Konsistensi Warna 100%

Pemandangan panorama warna.

Dengan Konsistensi Warna 100%, LG QNED Mini LED Ultra Large TV menghadirkan warna yang kaya dan gambar yang akurat dari sudut menonton yang lebar. Ini berarti bahwa Anda dapat duduk bersama seluruh keluarga dan menikmati kenyamanan menonton tanpa penurunan kualitas gambar.

Dua LG QNED MiniLED TV yang berdampingan menayangkan gambar bangunan berwarna-warni dari depan dan sudut menonton di luar pusat. Gambar tetap jelas dan akurat secara konsisten dari kedua sudut.

*Disertifikasi oleh Intertek bahwa Konsistensi Warna 100% diukur pada CIE DE2000 dalam 18 pola Macbeth warna dengan sudut menonton ±30°.
*Semua model yang mendukung Konsistensi Warna 100% telah disertifikasi oleh Intertek.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Detail dan ketajaman yang luar biasa.

LED yang lebih kecil dan sekitar 2.500 zona peredupan unik memberi LG QNED Mini LED kontrol lampu latar yang lebih presisi untuk warna hitam yang lebih pekat dan kontras yang lebih tajam ketimbang yang dapat diekspresikan hanya menggunakan teknologi Full Array Dimming biasa. Ini berarti bahwa TV dapat menghadirkan tingkat detail dan ketajaman yang lebih tinggi di seluruh layar.

Gambar yang dapat digulir dari sebuah TV yang dipasang di dinding, yang sedang menayangkan pemandangan gelap bulan di atas pegunungan. Pemandangan berganti-ganti antara TV ukuran biasa dan LG QNED MiniLED TV yang layarnya besar.

Pemandangan gelap bulan di atas pegunungan. Bagian di kiri bawah menampilkan gambar di TV biasa dengan efek halo dan warna yang kurang jernih, gambar di sekeliling yang lebih besar menampilkan pemandangan di LG QNED MiniLED.

*Konvensional mengacu pada TV UHD dari LG tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

TEMPAT MEMBELI

Layar untuk meninggikan segala interior.

LG QNED Mini LED Ultra Large TV dirancang agar dapat memukau. Super-ramping dan dioptimalkan untuk pemasangan di dinding, bahkan layar terbesar 86-inci tergantung menyatu pada dinding Anda agar selaras dengan interior rumah dan memaksimalkan ruangan Anda.

3 buah gambar LG QNED MiniLED TV layar besar yang dipasang di dinding di berbagai interior modern.

*Tergantung pada lingkungan pemasangan, mungkin ada sedikit celah di antara TV dan dinding.

A large flatscreen TV mounted against a grey wall surrounded by modern grey and black furnishings. The screen shows three trees reflected in water in a sunset scene.

Temukan yang paling pas.

Belum yakin berapa ukuran layar yang tepat bagi Anda? Cukup masukkan dimensi ruangan Anda di LG TV Simulator untuk memeriksa ukuran produk sebenarnya dan temukan TV mana yang paling cocok untuk ruangan Anda.

Temukan yang paling pas. COBALAH SEKARANG

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

TEMPAT MEMBELI

Tingkatkan pengalaman menonton film di malam hari dengan Layar Ultra Besar.

PELAJARI SELENGKAPNYA

TV berlayar besar dipasang di dinding dalam ruangan yang gelap. Layarnya menayangkan adegan fantasi dengan naga yang menyemburkan api ke tanah.

Tingkatkan permainan game Anda dengan Layar Ultra Besar.

PELAJARI SELENGKAPNYA

TV berlayar besar dipasang di dinding dalam ruangan yang gelap. Layarnya menayangkan karakter fiksi ilmiah di tepi sebuah bangunan. Tangan sedang memegang game controller di sudut kanan bawah.

Naikkan kualitas pertandingan dengan Layar Ultra Besar.

PELAJARI SELENGKAPNYA

Tampak belakang empat orang pria sedang menonton pertandingan sepak bola di LG QNED MiniLED TV layar besar yang terpasang di dinding.

Tempat membeli

PILIH QNED ANDA

