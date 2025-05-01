Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K 55 inci LG QNED82 2025 FREE 32" Smart TV HD

55Q8232LR.FGMDL
Fitur Utama

  • Palet warna yang sangat kaya dari All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
  • Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
  • Layar HD
  • Pengalaman menonton yang lebih pintar dengan Prosesor AI α5 Gen6
  • Fungsi Pintar, termasuk ThinQ AI dan WebOS
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2

32LR650BPSA

32" Smart TV LG HD LR65, 2023
Tampak depan LG QNED82 TV, Logo LG QNED Al di sudut atas. LG QNED TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang bersatu.

55QNED82ASA

Smart TV 4K 55 inci LG QNED AI QNED82 2025

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada para juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menerima penghargaan tersebut.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo LG QNED AI terlihat. Judulnya bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo LG QNED AI terlihat. Judulnya bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic QNED Color.

Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic
QNED Color

*QNED dan QNED evo masing-masing dilengkapi dengan solusi warna berbeda yang memanfaatkan teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG, yang termasuk menggantikan quantum dot.

All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG yang menggantikan Quantum Dot memberikan tingkat reproduksi warna yang ditingkatkan.

Percikan cat menyembur dari lantai ke atas dalam berbagai warna.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Volume Warna 100% Bersertifikat dengan LG QNED

*Layar Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

Perkenalkan alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 yang tangguh dan cerdas

Dengan peningkatan kinerja signifikan dan pemrosesan lebih cepat, alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 kini menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K dengan ketajaman dan kedalaman yang jauh lebih baik dari sebelumnya.

Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 menyala kuning, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

4K Super Upscaling membuat setiap frame menjadi lebih hidup

Prosesor LG yang tangguh meningkatkan resolusi ke kualitas asli. Nikmati peningkatan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan 4K Super Upscaling.

Perbandingan sebelum dan sesudah bagaimana LG 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan kualitas gambar. Dua panel menampilkan gambar yang sama tentang seekor burung berwarna-warni yang bertengger di sebuah dahan di hutan, panel di sebelah kanan memudar.

*Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.

*Gambar yang digunakan dalam gambaran sekilas produk di bawah ini ditujukan sebagai representasi.
*Lihat galeri gambar di bagian atas halaman untuk representasi akurat.

Tingkat HD yang Baru

Tingkat HD yang Baru

LG HD TV menampilkan warna yang lebih kaya, yang menyajikan konten favorit Anda secara lebih jelas dan alami.
Prosesor AI α5 Gen6

Tingkatkan Pengalaman Menonton Anda

Prosesor AI α5 Gen6 menyempurnakan LG HD TV untuk memberi Anda pengalaman yang imersif.

AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control memastikan tingkat kecerahan yang sempurna untuk segala lingkungan, yang beradaptasi terhadap kecerahan dengan pencahayaan sekitar.

Sebuah layar, yang menggambarkan gambar hutan, yang kecerahannya disesuaikan tergantung lingkungan sekitarnya.

*LR65 dilengkapi Prosesor AI α5 Gen6.
Antarmuka untuk mengubah pengaturan ditayangkan di layar TV.

Antarmuka untuk mengubah pengaturan ditayangkan di layar TV.

Antarmuka WOW

Pengaturan yang Beragam

Saat disambungkan dengan LG TV, Sound Bar Anda beralih ke mode suara Sound Bar secara otomatis. Selain itu, nikmati 3 mode tambahan untuk pengalaman suara terbaik.

*Fitur ini hanya didukung pada model TV tahun 2023. Dukungan berbeda-beda tergantung model.
*Dukungan fitur berbeda-beda tergantung model LG Soundbar.

Beranda Baru webOS 23

Disesuaikan dengan keinginan Anda

Mulai dari konten favorit sampai cara menonton pilihan Anda, Beranda baru webOS 23 baru menjadi pusat yang berputar di sekeliling Anda.
*Ketersediaan layanan dapat berbeda-beda berdasarkan wilayah atau negara.
*Memerlukan berlangganan terpisah untuk layanan OTT.
Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

HD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

10W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

728 x 431 x 59,9

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

4,54

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

HD

Display Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor Gen6

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

728 x 431 x 59,9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

728 x 457 x 164

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

812 x 510 x 134

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

588 x 164

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

4,54

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

4,6

Packaging Weight (kg)

5,9

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

200 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

10W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

2ea (supports eARC as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1237 x 717 x 49,9

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

15,7

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Ya

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1237 x 717 x 49,9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1237 x 784 x 257

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 152

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1085 x 257

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

15,7

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

16,1

Packaging Weight (kg)

20,4

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

