Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED89 98" Free LG StanbyME

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG QNED89 98" Free LG StanbyME

98QN27ART.FGMDL

LG QNED89 98" Free LG StanbyME

(0)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampilan depan mode horizontal dengan gambar latar belakang

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED AI QNED89 98 inci 2024

Semua tentang QNED baru

Warna tajam dan jernih pada LG QNED yang kolosal. Chipset baru dan zona peredupan kami menyempurnakan konten sehingga setiap piksel tetap tajam.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Jelajahi inovasi baru LG QNED

LG TV QNED89, QNED90 dan QNED99 ditampilkan secara berurutan dari kiri ke kanan. Setiap TV menampilkan percikan warna-warni dan tulisan "Ultra Big TV" ditampilkan di atas TV. Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K ditampilkan dengan lampu orange yang memancar dari bawahnya. Bentuk spiral berwarna merah, kuning dan ungu ditampilkan di antara tulisan "WebOS yang dapat diupgrade" dan "webOS Re:New Program".

Ultra Big TV

Rasakan tampilan menakjubkan yang terbesar

Sebuah keluarga di ruang tamu dengan ultra big LG TV terpasang di dinding, dengan pemandangan laut termasuk karang dan penyu di layar.

Nikmati semua hiburan favorit Anda di LG TV terbesar. Tonton, mainkan, atau latih dengan skala dan kejernihan yang tak tertandingi.

*QNED89 hadir dalam ukuran maksimum 98 inci.

**Model yang diterapkan mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K

Kecerdasan luar biasa QNED meningkatkan pengalaman TV Anda

Menyatu dari dalam. Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K canggih kami secara otomatis mengoptimalkan audio dan gambar berkualitas untuk disinkronkan dengan Anda.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman QNED

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar, bersama grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara, dan tulisan "Kustomisasi AI" di kiri atas. Seorang wanita berjongkok di luar pada hari yang cerah di depan pepohonan dan langit biru, dengan tulisan "AI Picture Pro" di kiri atas. LG TV dengan gelembung suara dan gelombang keluar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang, serta tulisan "AI Sound Pro" di kiri atas.

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar. Grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

AI Picture Pro

Rasakan realisme autentik di setiap frame

AI mendukung kejernihan dan warna yang tajam​

Jadikan setiap adegan sebuah mahakarya. AI Super Upscaling menggunakan algoritme pembelajaran mendalam untuk menyempurnakan konten secara real-time sehingga semua yang Anda tonton terlihat sangat jernih.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, dan QNED85 dilengkapi AI Picture Pro dan AI Super Upscaling.​

**Model dengan prosesor alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan 86NANO80) memiliki fitur Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro tidak akan berfungsi dengan konten apa pun yang dilindungi hak cipta di layanan OTT.

****Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail lanskap suaranya

LG TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Dengarkan setiap napas dan detak, saat sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 memenuhi ruangan Anda dengan audio berkualitas panggung suara yang kaya.​

Seorang pria mengendarai sepeda motor di trek tanah dengan grafis lingkaran terang di sekeliling sepeda motor.

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar ruangan.

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Layar beranda webOS 24 dengan Kategori Home Office, Game, Musik, Home Hub, dan Olahraga. Bagian bawah layar menampilkan rekomendasi hasil personalisasi di bagian "Pilihan teratas untuk Anda".

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada model OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD yang diproduksi pada tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Precision Dimming

Lampu latar yang presisi menghadirkan kejernihan yang tajam

Lihat setiap pemandangan dengan kejernihan nyata. Teknologi peredupan presisi mengontrol ratusan blok peredupan untuk menghasilkan gambar setajam mungkin dan mengungkap detail tersembunyi.

*QNED99, QNED90, dan QNED89 dilengkapi Precision Dimming Technology.

*QNED90, dan QNED89 dilengkapi Precision Dimming.

Warna QNED

Lihat warna-warna yang cerah dan padat menjadi hidup

Terpesona oleh warna-warna yang sangat kaya, bahkan lebih jelas dari dunia di sekitar Anda.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED89, QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Warna QNED.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana disertifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

FILMMAKER Mode

Lihatlah seperti yang diimpikan oleh para sutradara

Benamkan diri Anda dalam potongan paling otentik. FILMMAKER Mode menghadirkan film sesuai keinginan sutradara dengan pengaturan presisi.​

Seorang pria di studio pengeditan gelap sedang melihat LG TV yang menampilkan matahari terbenam. Di kanan bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER Mode adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Pengalaman Sinema Terbaik

Temukan lebih banyak keajaiban di setiap adegan yang Anda tonton 

Pengalaman Sinema di rumah. HDR10 Pro menghadirkan tampilan film apa pun yang diinginkan dengan warna dan kontras yang presisi.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di lantai ruang tamu dengan penerangan redup di dekat meja kecil, menatap LG TV yang dipasang di dinding yang menampilkan Bumi dari luar angkasa.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'. 

Gameplay Tingkat Lanjut

Arahkan pandangan Anda pada kemenangan besar

Permainan tetap lancar pada kecepatan tinggi dengan FreeSync dan VRR, sementara pengaturan yang mudah membuat kemenangan menjadi mudah.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 dan QNED85 menghadirkan AMD FreeSync™ Premium dan VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan QNED80 menghadirkan GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, dan HGiG.​

***VRR adalah spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG adalah grup sukarelawan perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang bertemu untuk menetapkan dan menyediakan pedoman publik guna meningkatkan pengalaman bermain game konsumen dalam HDR.​

*****Dukungan untuk HGiG mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG QNED untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG QNED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Braket Bawah untuk semua QNED dan Penutup Belakang Penuh untuk QNED85(65/55/50") dibuat dari plastik daur ulang.

Stand TV di dekat salinan – “Selalu berada di sisiku” Salinan ditulis dengan warna pink tua. Ada dua gambar interior gaya hidup yang dipotong dalam garis melengkung – masing-masing menampilkan TV yang ditempatkan di ruang belajar dan ruang tamu. Logo LG StanbyME ditempatkan di pojok kanan atas pada desktop dan pojok kiri atas pada tampilan seluler.

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan - perhatikan bahwa layar tidak bergerak secara otomatis.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Pernahkah Anda melihat layar seperti AKU (ME)?

  • StanbyME ditempatkan di tengah-tengah studio furnitur, dan layar TV menampilkan gambar sampul album musik Jazz.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di kamar tidur tepat di dekat tempat tidur yang nyaman. Layar menampilkan gambar sampul album musik.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di tengah-tengah toko sepeda. Produk itu menghadap ke belakang.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan tepat di depan meja yang berisi majalah dan tanaman kecil. Layar menunjukkan koleksi berbagai tumbuhan dan Jenisnya.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di kebun raya berwarna putih, menghadap ke depan. Layar memperlihatkan tanaman hijau berdaun dari dekat.
  • Tampilan belakang close-up dari StanbyME.

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Teks – layar yang dibuat sudah diperbaiki.​ Di bawah bagian itu, baris kedua terus bergulir menampilkan kata-kata berbeda – Anda, Dia, Mereka, Kami, Film, olahraga, latihan, belajar, bekerja, memasak, bermain game, bersantai, makan lahap, kehidupan, imajinasi.​
TV ditempatkan di depan tempat tidur gantung di teras.​ Gambar dipotong dalam bentuk lengkungan.

Desain nirkabel, kemungkinan tak terbatas.

Baterai internal memungkinkan Anda menggunakan StanbyME secara nirkabel, sehingga Anda dapat menempatkannya di mana pun Anda membutuhkannya. Baterainya bertahan hingga 3 jam dengan sekali pengisian daya—cukup untuk menonton film, berolahraga, atau bahkan sesi belajar.

*Baterai internal mendukung penggunaan nirkabel hingga 3 jam (3 jam berdasarkan penggunaan dalam mode standar tetapi penggunaan baterai dapat bervariasi tergantung pada kondisi penggunaan).​

*StanbyME hanya mendukung konten berbasis Wi-Fi, jadi harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.​

*Produk ini tidak tahan air.

*Layar beranda dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan dapat berubah tanpa pemberitahuan sebelumnya.​

Ikon bergulir dari layanan streaming OTT
Tiga ilutrasi gambar gaya hidup dari orang-orang yang berbeda yang menonton TV dengan gembira selama waktu senggang.

Streaming menjadi kenyataan.​

Dengan beragam layanan streaming OTT internal, StanbyME memungkinkan Anda menikmati konten favorit tanpa perlu repot menghubungkan ke perangkat eksternal.

*Layanan OTT yang didukung berbasis langganan, dan mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*StanbyME harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel agar dapat mendukung layanan streaming.

TV ditempatkan di depan bak mandi di kamar mandi dan layarnya menampilkan seorang wanita menari di tengah hujan. Gambar lain menunjukkan bagian belakang TV yang ditempatkan di ruang tamu dan ikon NFC dari dekat di bagian belakang TV.​ Ada logo NFC terpisah.

Masuki dunia hiburan.

StanbyME dilengkapi NFC yang memungkinkan Anda mencerminkan konten secara nirkabel dari ponsel, tablet, atau laptop Anda. Cukup ketuk perangkat Anda pada logo NFC di bagian belakang layar untuk terhubung dengan mudah dan menikmati konten seluler yang lebih mendalam dengan layar yang lebih besar.

*Fungsionalitas NFC berfungsi setelah aplikasi ThinQ dimuat ke perangkat seluler dan perangkat terhubung ke StanbyME melalui Wi-Fi (dukungan dapat bervariasi tergantung pada perangkat seluler).​

*Berbagi layar seluler (mirroring) hanya tersedia di perangkat Android (iOS dan macOS tidak didukung).​

*Kondisi koneksi mungkin berbeda tergantung pada lingkungan jaringan pengguna.

*Tergantung pada spesifikasi dan pabrikan perangkat seluler, metode berbagi layar (mirroring) dan kualitas gambar mungkin berbeda.

*Adegan disimulasikan dan mungkin berbeda dari adegan sebenarnya.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Salah satu gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan tampilan close up TV yang diletakkan di dapur – seorang pria menyentuh layar saat memasak. Gambar lain di sebelah kanan menunjukkan seorang wanita sedang menonton TV sambil memegang remote control di tangannya.

Kontrol penuh di mana pun Anda berada.

Layar sentuh intuitif memungkinkan Anda mengoperasikan StanbyME dengan mudah. Cukup ketuk untuk membuka aplikasi, menjeda video, mengubah pengaturan, dan banyak lagi!​ Dan ketika layar berada di luar jangkauan, remote yang praktis memungkinkan Anda tetap memegang kendali dari kenyamanan tempat duduk Anda.​

*StanbyME mendukung platform webOS (tidak mendukung Google Play Store atau Apple Store).​

*Fungsi layar sentuh bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan mungkin tidak didukung oleh semua aplikasi.

*Aplikasi yang tidak dapat dioperasikan dengan sentuhan dapat dikontrol menggunakan remote control yang disediakan.

*Remote control yang disediakan hanya berfungsi pada produk StanbyME.

Ingin milik Anda sendiri
layar gaya hidup?

Buy Now
Layar TV menampilkan benda berayun berwarna hijau yang terus membelah kartu domino.​ TV dirotasi, berputar kembali ke kiri, dan miring ke bawah.​ Ada garis tipis melengkung di latar belakang.

Merotasi, memutar,​
memiringkan, menyesuaikan.

Berbagai opsi penyesuaian, termasuk rotasi hingga 180°, memutar 130°, memiringkan 50°, dan menyesuaikan ketinggian 20 cm, memungkinkan Anda menonton dengan nyaman di mana pun Anda berada dengan StanbyME.​

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan - perhatikan bahwa layar tidak bergerak secara otomatis.

*Tinggi: 1.265mm~1.065mm berdasarkan layar horizontal.

*Rotasi: Total 180˚ (Searah Jarum Jam 90˚, Berlawanan Arah Jarum Jam 90˚) / Berputar: Total 130˚ (Kiri 65˚, Kanan 65˚) / Memiringkan: Maju 25˚, Mundur 25˚.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin tidak didukung oleh semua aplikasi.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*Saat merotasi layar antara mode horizontal dan vertikal, berhati-hatilah jika ponsel berada di dudukannya karena dapat tergelincir.

Terdapat 9 kolase gambar gaya hidup orang-orang yang melakukan aktivitas berbeda sambil menonton TV – seorang wanita sedang melakukan yoga sambil menonton tutorial yoga, seorang pria sedang memperbaiki sepedanya sambil menonton tutorial, seorang pria lainnya melakukan streaming dirinya sendiri sambil bernyanyi, dan seorang wanita sedang memasak sambil menonton video resep. Juga ada 5 adegan penggunaan di ruang komersial.

Hidup, bermain, dan
bisnis. Apapun itu.

Beragam fitur, desain nirkabel, dan konektivitas 

yang diperluas memungkinkan Anda menggunakan StanbyME di lebih banyak tempat.​

Dari rumah hingga bisnis, desain hidup Anda dengan StanbyME.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*StanbyME harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel agar dapat mendukung layanan streaming.

Satu gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan bagian paling bawah dudukan TV yang diletakkan di bawah meja dan gambar lainnya menunjukkan gambar close up lima roda di bagian bawah TV.

Geser saja.

Lima roda tersembunyi di dasar produk memudahkan untuk memindahkan StanbyME di sekitar rumah Anda. Bawalah dari ruang kerja Anda ke dapur ke ruang tamu, dan kembali lagi tanpa kerumitan.

*Kemudahan memindahkan produk tergantung pada material lantai.

*Berhati-hatilah saat memindahkan StanbyME ke luar ruangan karena dudukan dan alasnya dapat tergores atau rusak oleh permukaan luar ruangan.

Cara mudah untuk
mengontrol, berbagi, dan bermain.

StanbyME mendukung AirPlay 2, memungkinkan Anda melakukan streaming, berbagi, dan mencerminkan konten favorit Anda dengan mudah dari iPhone, iPad, atau Mac.​ Dan dengan HomeKit, Anda dapat menggunakan Home app atau Siri di perangkat Apple untuk menyalakan dan mematikan StanbyME dengan mudah, mengalihkan input, dan mengontrol volume.​

Sebuah TV ditempatkan di kamar tidur yang nyaman dan layarnya menampilkan acara TV – TED LASSO. Terdapat perangkat seluler pada gambar yang sama yang menampilkan AirPlay UI di layarnya.​ Ada logo Apple AirPlay dan logo Apple HomeKit ditempatkan di pojok kanan atas gambar.​

*Dukungan untuk AirPlay 2 dan HomeKit serta tanggal rilis mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Kunjungi Instagram kami untuk mendapatkan lebih banyak inspirasi.

FOLLOW @LG_STANBYME

Bisakah melakukan mirroring layar dengan iPhone?

StanbyME akan didukung melalui pembaruan perangkat lunak pada 2021.​ Karena fungsi sentuh kami tidak diterapkan pada perangkat lunak AirPlay TV Apple, saat ini kami bekerja sama dengan Apple untuk mengembangkan perangkat lunak AirPlay* yang diperbarui untuk StanbyME guna memungkinkan mirroring layar dengan iPhone.​ Ini akan tersedia setelah sertifikasi pembaruan perangkat lunak dalam tahun ini.

 

*Tingkat dukungan untuk perangkat lunak Airplay Apple dan fungsi sentuhnya akan ditentukan oleh peraturan Apple.​

Apakah ini mendukung penyiaran publik?

 

StanbyME tidak mendukung TV tuner, jadi Anda tidak dapat menonton siaran publik dari StanbyME itu sendiri. Namun, jika Anda menyambungkan IPTV atau set-top box kabel ke port HDMI di bagian belakang produk, Anda dapat menikmati siaran publik di StanbyME. Anda juga dapat menikmati siaran publik dengan melakukan mirroring aplikasi TV langsung dari perangkat seluler Anda. 

Bisakah menyimpan konten di storage internal?

Untuk mematuhi undang-undang perlindungan hak cipta, fungsi mengunduh dan menyimpan konten ke penyimpanan internal StanbyME atau perangkat penyimpanan eksternal apa pun tidak didukung.​ Namun, terminal USB di bagian belakang produk dapat dihubungkan untuk menonton musik dan film yang sudah disimpan di USB atau HDD.

Akankah StanbyME mendukung USB-C di waktu dekat?​

Tipe USB-C saat ini sedang ditinjau untuk diterapkan pada model StanbyME berikutnya.

Mengapa layar sentuh tak bekerja saat mirroring?​

Untuk ponsel Android, jika fungsi UIBC (User Input Back Channel: standar untuk mentransmisikan input pengguna dari penerima ke pemancar) tidak didukung, Anda tidak dapat memakai layar sentuh saat melakukan mirroring. Untuk iPhone, AirPlay akan didukung melalui pembaruan perangkat lunak pada tahun ini.​ Karena kebijakan Apple (iPhone dan tampilan mirroring harus dikontrol hanya melalui iPhone) bahkan meskipun dilakukan mirroring, Anda tidak dapat mengontrol menggunakan layar sentuh di StanbyME.​

Bisakah saya menggunakan IoT via ThinQ Homeboard?

Ya, Anda dapat mengimplementasikan fungsi IoT melalui ThinQ Homeboard. Namun, Anda harus mendaftarkan perangkat IoT terlebih dahulu. Anda dapat mendaftarkan semua peralatan rumah tangga dari LG Electronics di aplikasi LG ThinQ, dan untuk peralatan rumah tangga lainnya (lampu, sakelar, dan colokan), Anda dapat mendaftarkannya di ThinQ Homeboard. Diperlukan Wifi untuk menggunakan fitur ini, dan semua perangkat harus terhubung ke wifi yang sama dengan StanbyME. 

 

*Aplikasi LG ThinQ tersedia di OS Android dan iOS.

Berapa lama waktu untuk mengisi penuh daya produk?

Jika baterai sudah benar-benar mati, dibutuhkan waktu 4 jam untuk mengisi penuh daya StanbyME. Setelah terisi penuh, baterai akan bertahan hingga sekitar 3 jam jika Anda melihat konten secara nirkabel. Sekalipun baterainya habis, Anda tetap dapat menggunakan produk jika tersambung melalui kabel listrik. 

 

*Masa pakai baterai dapat bervariasi tergantung pada pengaturan kualitas dan jenis konten yang dilihat.

Apakah sinkronisasi adaptif didukung?

 

Teknologi sinkronisasi adaptif seperti G-Sync dan FreeSync tidak didukung, namun Anda dapat menikmati game dengan menyambungkan konsol game ke port HDMI di bagian belakang StanbyME.

Berapa kecepatan refreshnya?

Kecepatan refresh layar adalah 60Hz. Karena tidak mendukung kecepatan refresh 120Hz atau lebih tinggi, mungkin ada sedikit penundaan pada display dibandingkan dengan monitor game khusus saat memainkan game berperforma tinggi seperti game PC dan game konsol 120Hz terbaru.

Apakah tahan air/tahan debu?

 

Produk ini tidak tahan air atau tahan debu.

Bisakah memakai gambar unduhan sebagai wallpaper?

 

Ya, dengan menyinkronkan aplikasi ThinQ dengan StanbyME, Anda dapat menggunakan foto di perangkat seluler Anda sebagai layar beranda atau gambar latar belakang MyView*.​ Alternatifnya, Anda dapat menyambungkan USB drive dan menggunakan gambar yang disimpan.​

 

*MyView StanbyME mirip dengan screensaver pada PC. Di menu MyView (ikon gunung), Anda dapat memilih/mengatur total 4 tema: Latar Belakang Default/Jam (Analog, Digital)/Cuaca Saat Ini/My Photo. Anda dapat menggunakan aplikasi ThinQ untuk mengunggah hingga 10 foto ke My Photo.

Mengapa mencabut daya tidak mengatasi masalah?

 

StanbyME memiliki baterai internal sehingga sistem tetap berfungsi bahkan setelah mencabut kabel daya dan menyambungkannya kembali. Dalam hal ini, coba tekan dan tahan tombol daya di bagian belakang StanbyME selama 2-3 detik untuk mengatasi masalah tersebut.

Mengapa video YouTube hanya memutar audio?

 

Ini adalah masalah YouTube itu sendiri, dan fenomena yang sama juga terjadi di grup produk serupa lainnya. Kami telah meminta solusi dari YouTube. Kami akan segera merespons.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes (Home Dashboard)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes (Excluding China)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (Differ by region)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear voice

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Audio Output

10W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by region)

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz, Battery Built-in (3Hours)

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Basic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Adaptor)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes ( AA 2ea)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110,4

TV Weight without Stand

61,2

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110,4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1358 x 464,6

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2395 x 1633 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

1826 x 464,6

TV Weight without Stand

61,2

TV Weight with Stand

65,1

Packaging Weight

103,0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

800 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Tidak Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami