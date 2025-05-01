Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ruang tamu dengan TV terpasang di dinding. Layar menampilkan gambar berkualitas tinggi dari seekor paus yang melompat keluar dari air.

Seperti apa kualitas gambar TV yang bagus?

LG telah memelopori kemajuan besar dalam teknologi TV dan kualitas gambar. Jelajahi beragam jajaran produk kami dari LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, TV 4K, dan 8K—semuanya menawarkan pengalaman menonton yang luar biasa.

Apa arti 4K dan 8K?

Ini adalah resolusi yang diukur berdasarkan kerapatan piksel pada layar Anda. 4K memiliki resolusi 3840x2160 piksel, sedangkan 8K memiliki resolusi 7680x4320 piksel.

Perbandingan berdampingan gambar pegunungan dengan kisi yang mewakili jumlah piksel per jenis resolusi layar. FHD memiliki jumlah piksel paling sedikit sementara 4K dan 8K memiliki lebih banyak detail.

Apa itu TV 4K? Dan seberapa bagus resolusi 4K?

TV 4K memiliki 8,3 juta piksel, empat kali lebih banyak dari TV Full HD. Ini menghasilkan pengalaman menonton dengan detail yang luar biasa bahkan pada layar yang lebih besar. Segera, 4K akan menggantikan 1080p sebagai standar baru. UHD (Ultra High Definition) identik dengan 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Layar TV 4K menunjukkan resolusi 3840 x 2160 piksel. Di dalamnya ada kotak kecil berlabel FHD. Ini menunjukkan perbedaan kualitas dan kerapatan piksel antara FHD dan 4K.

Apa jenis konten 4K yang tersedia?

Nikmati berbagai konten 4K dari platform OTT populer seperti Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, dan banyak lagi. Dari film blockbuster hingga serial TV, dokumenter, dan siaran olahraga langsung, konten 4K kini tersedia secara luas. Bahkan film klasik dapat ditingkatkan hingga kualitas mendekati 4K dengan teknologi AI Super Upscaling.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Apa itu AI Super Upscaling 4K?

LG OLED evo dengan AI Super Upscaling menghadirkan gambar yang lebih jernih dan detail dengan memanfaatkan kinerja NPU yang ditingkatkan dari Prosesor AI alpha 11. Teknologi canggih ini menganalisis gambar secara terperinci, mengoptimalkan kualitas konten OTT, sehingga Anda dapat memperoleh pengalaman menonton yang jauh lebih baik.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Apa itu TV 8K?

TV 8K memiliki lebih dari 33 juta piksel. Namun, meskipun resolusinya tinggi, belum banyak konten 8K yang dirilis di pasaran.

Bagaimana Anda memilih antara TV 4K dan 8K?

Saat memilih antara TV 4K dan 8K, penting untuk mempertimbangkan kebutuhan pribadi dan lingkungan menonton Anda.

 

• TV 8K memiliki resolusi yang luar biasa jika Anda ingin merasakan kualitas gambar setinggi mungkin. Namun, konten 8K mungkin tidak tersedia secara luas.

 

• TV 4K menawarkan kualitas yang mengesankan dan yang terpenting, konten 4K jauh lebih mudah diakses di platform OTT dan streaming sehingga menjadikannya pilihan yang lebih cerdas untuk saat ini. Dengan teknologi LG AI Super Upscaling 4K, bahkan konten non-4K dapat dinikmati dengan kualitas seperti 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Jelajahi TV 4K dan temukan yang sesuai untuk Anda

Bandingkan fitur-fitur secara mudah untuk memilih TV terbaik bagi Anda.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Gambar produk LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Gambar produk LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Gambar produk LG QNED85
QNED85
Gambar produk LG QNED99
QNED99
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Inci) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inci) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Ukuran Hingga 97 inci (97, 83, 77, 65 inci) Hingga 97 inci (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inci) Hingga 100 inci (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inci) Hingga 86 inci (86, 75 inci)
Resolusi 4K 4K 4K 8K
Prosesor Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 8 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Pelajari Selengkapnya

¹Gambar layar simulasi.

 

²Fitur dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model dan ukuran layar. Silakan lihat setiap halaman produk untuk spesifikasi detailnya.

 

³Dukungan untuk fitur ini dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah dan negara.

 

⁴Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.

 

⁵Layanan yang dipersonalisasi dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada kebijakan aplikasi pihak ketiga.

 

⁶LG QNED99 is 8K.