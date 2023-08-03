We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
サステナビリティ
サステナビリティに取り組むLGのコミットメントと、より良い未来のための挑戦をご覧ください。
この先のコンテンツはLG Globalのサイトにリンクします。日本では適用されない内容を含んでいる可能性もありますので、予めご留意ください。コンテンツの中には「将来の見通し」、つまり過去ではなく、将来の出来事に関する内容も含まれています。 「将来の見通し」に関する内容は、その性質上、不確実です。そのため、ページに掲載している内容と、LGの実際の将来の結果が異なる可能性があることも予めご理解ください。