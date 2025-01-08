About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CreateBoard

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

LG CreateBoard

65TR3DK-B

LG CreateBoard

(2)
  • はめ込み画像での正面図
  • 正面画像
  • -45°の側面画像
  • +90°の側面画像
  • 下面画像
  • 上面画像
  • 背面画像
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
+90°の側面画像
下面画像
上面画像
背面画像

主な機能

  • 内蔵メモリ：32GB（ストレージ）/ 4GB（RAM）
  • 輝度（ガラスなし）：440ニト（最大値）、390ニト（代表値）
  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160（UHD）
  • マルチタッチポイント：40 ポイント（最大値）
もっと見る

LG CreateBoardで
新時代の教室へ

教室で授業が行われており、教室の壁のLG CreateBoardに表示された授業の資料が学生たちの机にも共有されている。

*画像はイメージです。

多彩な授業用テンプレート

LG CreateBoardには、さまざまな授業のテンプレートや、定規、表、付箋などのツールが用意されています。学生の積極的な参加を促し、直感的で理解しやすい授業を可能にします。LG CreateBoardでは、画像や動画の編集も簡単です。
作成したリソースは二次元コードで簡単にシェアできます。

生徒たちが、LG CreateBoardメニューの色々な定規モデルを使用して問題を解いている。

*画像はイメージです。

マルチタッチ

LG CreateBoardは、マルチタッチ機能として最大40ポイントを同時に検知できます。これが生き生きとしたボードタッチの体験を生み出します。生徒たちはすぐに慣れることができ、夢中で授業に取り組めます。生徒たちの集中力は最大限高まり、自然と積極的な授業参加を導きます。

教室で、数人の生徒がLG CreateBoard画面に同時に書き込んでいる。

*Android環境では最大32ポイントが認識され、Windows環境では最大40ポイントが認識されます。
*書き込みアプリでは、最大10pointが認識されます。*画像はイメージです。

保存､インポート､
エクスポートが簡単

LG CreateBoardには、インポート・エクスポート機能があります。リソースはGoogle DriveやOneDriveに直接保存やインポートができ、ファイルはUSBドライブでインポートできます（ユーザーはUSBストレージに保存したリソースを閲覧できます）。

授業で使用された素材は、授業後にLG CreateBoardのインポート・エクスポート機能を通じて共有できます。

*画像はイメージです。

ワイヤレススクリーンシェア

LG CreateBoard Shareをあらかじめインストールしていれば、最大9つの共有画面や画面上のファイルをリアルタイムで表示できます。また、ホストからのファイルはLG CreateBoard Shareアプリに接続されたすべてのデバイスに簡単に送信でき、ホストから複数のクイックコントロールも可能です。

LG CreateBoardは、アプリやWebサイトを通じ、複数デバイスで簡単にリアルタイムの画面共有ができます。

*LG CreateBoardは、アプリを使わずに同一ネットワーク内のPC（Webサイト経由）やモバイルデバイスへの共有も可能です。　*より安定した接続のため、専用アプリ（LG CreateBoard Share）のインストールが推奨されます。*画像はイメージです。

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMSは、教育環境に設置されたLG CreateBoardのステータスのリモート監視、操作、管理のためのクラウドソリューションです。この機能により、IT技術者が現場を訪れることなく、オペレーティングデバイスの重要なリソースを操作、管理できます。

ITマネージャーが、LG ConnectedCare DMSを通じてLG CreateBoardのステータスの管理や操作をしている。

*「LG ConnectedCare DMS」は別途ご購入いただく必要があります。
*「LG ConnectedCare DMS」サービスの可用性は地域により異なります。詳細はお住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。
*画像はイメージです。

リモート操作/スケジュール管理

電源オン/オフ、スケジュール管理、輝度調整、画面ロック機能など、頻繁に使用する操作はリモート操作で行えます。

放送/アラートメッセージ

メッセージやその他様々なコンテンツを、メインシステムからLG ConnectedCare DMSに接続された教室の個々のデバイスに送信できます。火災や自然災害などの緊急事態の際には、アラートメッセージを手動でシステム全体に配信でき、教師や生徒の迅速な安全行動を促進します。

ユーザーは、警告やエラー信号受信のしきい値を、ディスプレイ温度、CPU使用率など、8つのカテゴリーで設定できます。 問題の現在の状況がカテゴリーごとに簡単に表示され、迅速なリアルタイムの対応が可能です。 LG ConnectedCare DMSソリューションで、問題をリモートで管理できます。

*画像はイメージです。

しきい値の設定

ディスプレイ温度、メモリ使用率、信号などの8つのカテゴリーのしきい値を設定でき、しきい値に基づいて警告やエラー通知を受信できます。

監視と障害診断

エンジニアはリアルタイムでステータスを確認し、問題をリモートで診断できます。また、問題の現在のステータスを分類できるため、閲覧が簡単で、迅速な対応が可能です。

問題の管理

LG ConnectedCare DMSソリューションによって、問題をリモートで管理できます。より安全で効率よく管理ができるようになることで、安定した授業の運営が促進されます。

Bluetooth接続

LG CreateBoardは、スピーカー、マウス、キーボードなどの様々なデバイスのワイヤレスのBluetooth接続に対応しています。これはハイブリッド環境の構築に最適で、オンライン、オフラインの授業がスムーズに進められます。

LG CreateBoardは、キーボード、マウス、スピーカーなどのデバイスにBluetooth経由でワイヤレス接続できます。

*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C接続

USB Type-Cで接続が簡素化され、充電やデータ送信を1本のケーブルで同時に行えるようになります。

LG CreateBoardは、USB Type-Cの接続経由でデータを簡単に転送し、最大65Wの充電ができます。

*USB Type-Cケーブルは別売りです。*画像はイメージです。

QRコードで簡単にログインができ、授業の準備時間を短縮し、ログアウトを簡素化して個人情報のセキュリティを高めます。

二次元コードログインで
クラウドアクセスも簡単

ホーム画面の二次元コードで個人のデバイスを認証できるため、授業の準備時間を短縮できます。LG CreateBoardで、個々にログインをせず、1つの二次元コード認証のみで、Google DriveやOneDriveなどの様々なアプリケーションに登録できます。授業が終わったら、ログアウトボタンをクリックするだけで簡単に接続を解除でき、個人情報漏洩のリスクが低減します。

LG CreateBoardのチラつき防止機能のおかげで、長時間画面を見ていても、より快適にデバイスを使用できるようになりました。

目の保護を強化

LG CreateBoardは、チラつき防止機能を採用しています。モニターのバックライトのチラつきが低減され、ユーザーは長時間の使用でもデバイスをより快適に使用できるようになりました。

LG CreateBoardは、前面にUSBやHDMIなどのポートを備えています。

フロント接続デザイン

LG CreateBoardは、教師にも生徒にも理想的なフロントディスプレイポートとスピーカーを搭載し、より没入感のあるサウンドで、コンテンツを届けやすくなりました。

OPSスロットを搭載して容易にOPSを装着でき、ユーザーは外部デスクトップを使用せずに機能拡張が可能です。

OPSスロット装備

LG CreateBoardは、OPSスロットを備え、LG CreateBoardの背面に簡単かつ便利にOPSデスクトップを装着できます。外部デスクトップに接続する手間を省き、機能拡張を可能にします。

* OPS：Open Pluggable Specification

スマート表示機能には、データを横並びに表示するマルチウィンドウモードと、表示されたデータの上に別のデータを重ねるピクチャー・イン・ピクチャーモードがあります。

スマート表示


LG CreateBoardのスマート表示機能により、効率的な教育が可能になります。[Alt]+[Tab]キーを繰り返すことなく、2つ以上の資料を同じ画面に同時に表示できるため、教育がより便利で効率的になります。2つの素材を並べて表示したり(マルチウィンドウモード)、1つの素材をもう1つの素材に重ね合わせたり(ピクチャーインピクチャーモード)できます。

*マルチウィンドウモードは、アプリによっては使用できない場合があります。

*PIPモードは外部ソースの画面で使用できます。

一定時間の間に入力がない場合、スタンバイモードに移行します。また設定時刻に自動で電源がオン/オフされ、電力節減になります。

省エネ

設定した時間内に外部入力信号を受信しなかった場合、自動的にスタンバイモードに切換わります。また、設定した時刻に自動で電源のオン/オフができ、電力節減に繋がります。

安全機能

画面ロック

画面ロック機能で画面をロックし、パスワード入力でロック解除ができます。設定メニューで画面ロックを設定し、未承認の人物による操作から守ります。

安全モード

LG CreateBoardは、LG CreateBoard Share機能を無効化し、未承認のコンテンツが様々なデバイスに表示されるのを防ぐ安全モードに対応しています。

USBロックモード

USBロックモードは、データが未承認のデバイスにコピーされるのを防ぐセキュリティ対策です。これは、セキュリティがきわめて重要な空間で使用する際に必須の機能です。

ファイルの自動削除

ユーザーは、LG CreateBoardで定期的にファイルを削除してセキュリティを高める設定ができます。

プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • オプション

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F) (US only)

認定

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / エネルギースター

    O / O

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

接続性

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(1) USB Type C(1)(USB-PD, DP-Alt,)

  • オーディオイン

    O(1)

  • オーディオ Out

    O(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)

  • HDMI In

    O (3) HDCP2.2

  • HDMI Out

    O(1)

  • RGB In

    O(1, VGA)

  • RJ45（LAN）In

    O(1)

  • RJ45（LAN）Out

    0(1)

  • RS232C In

    O(1)

  • タッチ USB

    O(2)

専用の機能 - タッチ

  • 精度（代表値）

    ±1mm

  • タッチ用オブジェクトサイズが入手可能

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • インターフェース

    USB2.0

  • マルチタッチポイント

    Max 40 points (Windows),
    Max 20 points (Android)

  • サポート対象のオペレーティングシステム

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android
    (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • 保護ガラスの厚さ

    3T(Anti-Glare)

  • 保護ガラスの透過率

    88%

  • 応答時間（Windows 10 PC の「ペイント」アプリ）

    ≤5ms

環境条件

  • 動作湿度

    10% to 90%

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C

特長 - ハードウェア

  • 自動輝度センサー

    O

  • 内部メモリ（eMMC）

    64GB

  • 電力インジケーター

    O

  • Wi-Fi/BT（内蔵）

    O (Slot type)

特長 - ソフトウェア

  • Crestron Connected

    O

  • OS バージョン（webOS）

    Android 13(EDLA)

  • PBP

    O(1) external source

  • PIP（ピクチャーインピクチャー）

    O(1) external source

  • スクリーンシェア

    O (CreateBoard Share)

  • スマートエナジーセービング

    O (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    O

言語

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Qajaq, Catalan, Basque

機械的仕様

  • ベゼルカラー

    Black

  • ベゼル幅

    T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm

  • カートン寸法（W x H x D）

    1628 × 1005 × 208mm

  • ハンドル

    O

  • モニター寸法（W x H x D）

    1488.4 × 896.6 × 87.2mm

  • 梱包時の重量

    44.7Kg

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    600 × 400

  • 重量（ヘッド）

    35.0Kg

OPS 互換性

  • OPS 電源内蔵

    O

  • OPS タイプ互換性あり

    O(Slot)

パネル

  • コントラスト比

    1200:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライトタイプ

    Direct

  • 輝度

    440nit(w/o Glass, max),
    390nit(w/o Glass, typ)

  • カラー深度（色の数）

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • ネイティブ解像度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    16/7

  • パネルテクノロジー

    IPS

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    X / O

  • リフレッシュレート

    60Hz

  • 応答速度

    8ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ（インチ）

    65"

  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）

    Haze 25%

  • 視聴角度（H x V）

    178 X 178

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    Built-In Power

電力消費

  • 代表値

    220W

  • BTU（英国熱量単位）

    751BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1433BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • 最大

    420W

  • 電源オフ

    ≤0.5W

ソフトウェア互換性

  • Connected Care

    O / O(DMS)

サウンド

  • スピーカー（内蔵）

    O (15W x 2)

その他の機能

  • コンフォーマルコーティング（配電盤）

    O(Partial)

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
65TR3DK_Dimension.pdf
ダウンロード
拡張子 : pdf
65TR3DK-BM_specification_sheet_202502.pdf
ダウンロード

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録