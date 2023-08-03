Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Windows 11 アップグレードについて

LG gramとUltra PC

アップグレードは、2021年末から2022年にかけて提供予定です。デバイスによって時期が異なります。機能によっては特定のハードウェアが必要です。
（詳しくは aka.ms/windows-11-specをご覧ください）

詳しくはこちら

Windows 11 アップグレード対象モデル

13Z980シリーズ

14Z980シリーズ

15Z980シリーズ

13Z990シリーズ

14Z990シリーズ

17Z990シリーズ

14T990シリーズ

14Z90Nシリーズ

15Z90Nシリーズ

17Z90Nシリーズ

17U790シリーズ

14Z995シリーズ

15Z995シリーズ

17Z995シリーズ

14Z90Pシリーズ

17Z90Pシリーズ

14T90Nシリーズ

ご注意