34WP550-B

21:9の横長画面が快適な作業性と映像への没入感を演出

(2)
正面
UltraWide™ 画面

快適な作業領域を提供

フルHD(1920×1080)よりも33％横に長い2560×1080の画面が、快適な作業空間を提供。左右にウィンドウを並列させて、参照しながらの作業や、ソフトウェア間でのオブジェクトのドラッグアンドドロップなど、効率的な作業性を実現します。

21:9フルhdディスプレイは、標準の16:9フルhd (1920x1080)よりも33%多くの画面を提供します。

21:9 ultrawideディスプレイのスクリーンスペースは、16:9ディスプレイと比較して拡大されています。

オンライン授業をもっと快適に

テキストや講義映像、チャット、検索を一画面にすべて表示。ウィンドウ切り替えなく受講できて、集中力を途切れさせません。

21:9のultrawide画面ではデータシートとスライドを並べて表示するイメージですが、16:9画面ではスペース不足のため表示できません。

ドキュメント作成もウルトラワイド画面で

ふたつのソフトウェアを左右にならべて効率的な作業を。OnScreen ControlのScreen Split機能で並列させて、参照しながらの編集、コピペなど、作業効率を高めることができます。

hdrは、特定のレベルの色と明るさをサポートします
HDR 10

映像をより鮮明に

HDR対応モニターは従来の液晶ディスプレイと比べて明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。HDRは、従来のSDR規格では色の識別が困難であったキメの細やかな映像の暗い部分と明るい部分をしっかりと描写することができます。

* 画像はイメージです

IPSパネル sRGB95％ 正確な色再現と広い視野角
IPSパネル sRGB95％

正確な色再現と広い視野角

視野角が広く、鮮やかで自然な色再現を実現するIPSパネルを採用。さらにsRGB95％(標準値)以上をカバーし、sRGBの色空間を忠実に表示します。

* 画像はイメージです

画面制御:画面分割|モニタの設定ㅣ5:9プレビュー

OnScreen Control機能で広域な表示領域を有効活用

OnScreen Controlによって広域な画面を快適かつ有効的に活用できます。明るさやコントラストなど基本的な設定やゲーミングモードの設定をWindows上で操作が可能。
また、ソフトウェアごとに最適なピクチャーモードの自動的に適用させるMy Application Preset、画面上に表示されているウィンドウを自動的に分割表示させるScreen Splitなど、快適に画面を使用できる機能を搭載しています。

* OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。
* OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。
※ 画像はイメージです

amd freesync™をオンにすると、滑らかな動きでクリアなゲームイメージが得られ、同時にamd freesync™をオフにすると画面がとびつき、ティリングが発生する。
AMD FreeSync™テクノロジー

より鮮明で滑らかな画質

AMD社のFreeSync™テクノロジーをサポートしたAPUまたはGPU搭載グラフィックスカードと液晶モニター間でコンテンツのフレームレートとモニターのリフレッシュレートを同期させることで、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します

* 画像はイメージです

  • 従来
  • DAS

映像をよりリアルタイムに表示

本来、モニターがPCの映像データを画面に出力するまでに行われる、映像処理とフレームバッファ(モニター内部のメモリー)格納というプロセスを省略し、直接画面に出力。画面に出力するまでに発生するラグを最小限に抑え、よりリアルタイムな表示を実現しています。

* 画像はイメージです

  • OFF
  • ON

暗いシーンの視認性を向上

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは、ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

* 画像はイメージです

  • OFF
  • ON

ターゲットを正確に捕捉するクロスヘア

FPS(First Person Shooting) ゲームのプレイ用に、画面中央にクロスヘア(十字マーク) を表示します。クロスヘアは4種類のデザインからゲームタイトルに応じて選択できます。

* 画像はイメージです

目の快適さが向上した
目にやさしい色合いで表示

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

* 画像はイメージです。

従来モードに比べちらつきが少なく、作業レポートをモニターに表示します
フリッカー セーフ

ちらつきを抑えて目の負担を軽減

従来のLEDバックライトモニターは画面の明るさを暗く設定すると「フリッカー(ちらつき)」が発生していました。このモニターは目や脳の疲労につながるとされているフリッカーを調光方式を変更することで抑えました。

* 画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づいたデザイン

画面をベストポジションで

チルト角調整(前-5ﾟ～15ﾟ)が可能なエルゴノミックスタンドを採用。画面をベストなポジションに配置でき、快適にゲームを楽しめます。

 

人間工学に基づいたデザインで、事実上ボーダレス設計、ワンクリックスタンド、傾斜調整機能を備えています。

高さ調整

高さ調整

110㎜

 

チルト

チルト

        5~15°

 

* 画像はイメージです

端子図

仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

34

解像度

2560×1080

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

21:9

色域(標準値)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整 (前 : -5ﾟ / 後 : 20ﾟ) / 高さ調整(110mm)

全てのスペック

情報

製品名

LG UltraWide™

発売

2021

安全規格

RoHS

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

21:9

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

表示色

約1,677万色

色域(標準値)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.312×0.310

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

解像度

2560×1080

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

画面サイズ [インチ]

34

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

機能

フリッカーセーフ

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

自動入力切換

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

クロスヘア

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDR10

HDR10効果

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

1 (1.5m)

AC-DC アダプター

1

ケーブルホルダー

1

CD-ROM

1

電源コード

1 (1.5m)

クイックセットアップガイド

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(Energy Star標準)

23W

消費電力(最大値)

39W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W以下

消費電力(標準値)

35W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

筐体仕様

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整 (前 : -5ﾟ / 後 : 20ﾟ) / 高さ調整(110mm)

マウント規格

100×100

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

940×235×490

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

817×365×65

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

817×458～568×260

梱包時重量[kg]

10

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

4.94

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

6.8

SMART機能

その他

JAN:49-89027-019812

出入力端子

HDMI

2

ヘッドホン出力

3極