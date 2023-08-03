We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HDRによるダイナミックな映像体験
HDR10対応のモニターならHDR対応のブルーレイディスクやVODコンテンツ、PCゲーム、コンソールゲームなどの表示が可能です。よりリアルに再現された映像をお楽しみください。