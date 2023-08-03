Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HDRによるダイナミックな映像体験1

HDR 10

現在のディスプレイ業界で注目されている、映像の高画質化を実現するHDR技術。
HDR10対応のモニターならHDR対応のブルーレイディスクやVODコンテンツ、PCゲーム、コンソールゲームなどの表示が可能です。よりリアルに再現された映像をお楽しみください。
正確な色再現と広い視野角1
IPS

視野角が広く、鮮やかで自然な色再現を実現するIPSパネルを採用。
さらにsRGB98％(標準値)をカバーし、sRGBの色空間を忠実に表示します。
出荷時に色合いを調整1

工場からの出荷前に全台数キャリブレーションを実施。製品個々に差がなく、安定した色合いでお客様の元へお届けします。

HDCP 2.2 対応

このLG UHD 4Kモニターは、最新の HDCP 2.2 コピー防止に対応しており、4Kストリーミングサービス、ゲーム機、Ultra HD Blu-ray ディスクプレーヤーからの映像が再生できます。
より鮮明で滑らかな画質1
RADEON FreeSync™

滑らかで高速な描写を実現するソリューション、AMD RADEON™ FreeSync™ テクノロジーをサポートしたAPUまたはGPU搭載のグラフィックスカードと液晶モニター間でコンテンツのフレームレートとモニターのリフレッシュレートを同期させて、「ティアリング」、「スタッタリング」を軽減します。
ゲームのジャンルに適したモードを搭載1

ゲーミングモードとしてFPS(First Person Shooting)とRTS(Real Time Strategy)用のピクチャーモードを用意。
映像をよりリアルタイムに表示1
DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DASモード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）
暗いシーンの視認性を向上
ブラック スタビライザー

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です｡
USB 3.0を搭載、高速充電も可能

OnScreen Control機能で広域な表示領域を有効活用

OnScreen Controlによって広域な画面を快適かつ有効的に活用できます。明るさやコントラストなど基本的な設定やゲーミングモードの設定をWindows上で操作が可能。
また、ソフトウェアごとに最適なピクチャーモードの自動的に適用させるMy Application Preset、画面上に表示されているウィンドウを自動的に分割表示させるScreen Splitなど、快適に画面を使用できる機能を搭載しています。
OnScreen Control機能で広域な表示領域を有効活用 詳しくはこちら

*OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。
*OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。
仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

27

解像度

3840×2160

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

色域(標準値)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

300

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

60

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整

情報

製品名

4K

発売

2019

その他

JANコード

49-89027-014237

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

安全規格

RoHS

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

輝度 (最小) [cd/m²]

-

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

300

表示色

約10.7億色

色域 (最小)

-

色域(標準値)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

コントラスト比 (最小)

-

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.1554×0.1554

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

60

解像度

3840×2160

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

画面サイズ [cm]

-

画面サイズ [インチ]

27

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

機能

フリッカーセーフ

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

ブラックスタビライザー

工場出荷時キャリブレーション

色覚調整

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDR10

HDR10効果

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

1 (1.5m)

AC-DC アダプター

1

DisplayPortケーブル

1 (1.5m)

その他付属品

取付け用ネジx2

電源コード

1 (1.5m)

クイックセットアップガイド

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(Energy Star標準)

26W

消費電力(最大値)

41W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W以下

消費電力(標準値)

36W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

筐体仕様

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整

マウント規格

100×100

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

700×446×146

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

623×371×74

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

623×460×209

梱包時重量[kg]

7.1

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

4.6

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

5.1

出入力端子

DisplayPort

×1

DisplayPortバージョン

1.4

HDMI

×2

ヘッドホン出力

3極

