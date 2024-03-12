Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Logicool×LG コラボセール

ロジクールオンラインストアで配布されるクーポンのご利用で
当ページ掲載製品が20％OFF*！

LG × ロジクール
コラボキャンペーン

期間：2024年4月21日(日)23:59まで

ロジクールオンラインストアで配布される

クーポンのご利用で、

当ページ掲載のLGの人気製品を
最大20%OFF*で購入できる！

≫ロジクールオンラインストアをチェックする≪

 

*20％OFFは、ロジクールオンラインストアにて発行されるの10％OFFクーポンと、LG公式オンラインショップで新規会員登録をされた方に付与される10％OFFウェルカムクーポンを同時に使用した場合に適用されます。

【LG公式オンラインショップの見方】

 


【規約】

＜LG公式オンラインショップでのLGの対象製品購入について＞

 

・ロジクールオンラインストアで配布されるクーポンコードをご利用のうえ、2024年4月30日23:59 までにLG公式オンラインショップで注文完了したオーダーが対象です。

 

・LG公式オンラインショップの「LG×ロジクール コラボキャンペーン」ページ(当ページ)に掲載されている製品を対象に、価格から最大２0%OFF*のディスカウントが適用されます。

*20％OFFは、当キャンペーンの10％OFFクーポンに加え、LG公式オンラインショップで新規会員登録をされた方に付与される10%OFFウェルカムクーポンを利用した場合に適用。

過去にウェルカムクーポンを使用した方、および新規会員登録から3か月以上経過した方はウェルカムクーポンは使用できません。

 

・チェックアウト時にプロモーションコードを入力すると、ディスカウント価格はカートに自動で反映されます。

 

・お一人様１回限り。

 

・LGの規定に反する場合には、ご注文をキャンセル、返品をお断りする場合もございますのでご了承ください。


・当キャンペーンは予告なく終了・延長させていただく場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

 

・在庫がなくなった製品は終了となります。