弊社サイトを装った偽サイトにご注意ください
12/04/2023
平素はLGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社をご愛顧賜りまして、誠にありがとうございます。
現在、弊社ホームページを装った偽サイトが開設されていることが判明しました。偽サイトには弊社製品の情報や画像などが掲載されておりますが、弊社とは全く関係ありません。弊社が運営するホームページのアドレスは「https://www.lg.com/jp/」です。
偽サイトはコピー商品などを販売するサイトである可能性もあり、また個人情報の悪用や詐欺被害にあう可能性もあります。被害にあわないためにも閲覧、購入などはお控えいただきますようお願いいたします。
