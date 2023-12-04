弊社サイトを装った偽サイトにご注意ください

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12/04/2023
平素はLGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社をご愛顧賜りまして、誠にありがとうございます。

 

現在、弊社ホームページを装った偽サイトが開設されていることが判明しました。偽サイトには弊社製品の情報や画像などが掲載されておりますが、弊社とは全く関係ありません。弊社が運営するホームページのアドレスは「https://www.lg.com/jp/」です。

 

偽サイトはコピー商品などを販売するサイトである可能性もあり、また個人情報の悪用や詐欺被害にあう可能性もあります。被害にあわないためにも閲覧、購入などはお控えいただきますようお願いいたします。

