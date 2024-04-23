We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GW期間中のLG公式オンラインショップのカスタマーセンター受付と商品出荷について
GW期間中のLG公式オンラインショップのカスタマーセンター受付と商品出荷は下記のとおりとなります。
お客様には大変ご迷惑をおかけいたしますが、ご理解賜りますようお願いいたします。
▼LG公式オンラインショップに関するお問い合わせ
土日祝日(4/27～29、5/3～6)はお休みをいただきます。
平日の10時～17時にお問い合わせください。
※製品の使い方・修理のご相談は受付しております。
▼商品配送について
4/26～5/6まで出荷がございません。5/7以降順次配送させていただきます。
* 設置を伴う大型商品に関しましては、5/7以降に配送業者からご連絡をさせていただきます。その際に配送設置日のご調整をお願いいたします。
