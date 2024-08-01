We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【LG公式オンラインショップ】お盆期間中の商品出荷について
08/01/2024
お盆期間中のLG公式オンラインショップの商品出荷は下記のとおりとなります。
お客様には大変ご迷惑をおかけいたしますが、ご理解賜りますようお願いいたします。
【小物】
8/8(木)～8/15(木)は出荷をお休みさせていただきます。8/16以降、順次配送させていただきます。
【設置を伴う大型商品】
8/8(木)～8/15(木)は出荷をお休みさせていただきます。8/16以降、順次配送業者からお届け先へご連絡させていただきます。その際に配送設置日のご調整をお願いいたします。
