Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

【LG公式オンラインショップ】お盆期間中の商品出荷について

08/01/2024
プリント
リンクをコピーする

このコンテンツを共有します。

気に入ったアイテムを友達と共有することができます。

お盆期間中のLG公式オンラインショップの商品出荷は下記のとおりとなります。

お客様には大変ご迷惑をおかけいたしますが、ご理解賜りますようお願いいたします。

 

【小物】

8/8(木)～8/15(木)は出荷をお休みさせていただきます。8/16以降、順次配送させていただきます。

 

【設置を伴う大型商品】

8/8(木)～8/15(木)は出荷をお休みさせていただきます。8/16以降、順次配送業者からお届け先へご連絡させていただきます。その際に配送設置日のご調整をお願いいたします。

戻る