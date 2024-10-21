Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
【LG公式オンラインショップ】コンビニ決済の一部不具合について

10/21/2024
現在、LG公式オンラインショップでコンビニ決済を選択した一部のお客様にキャンセルメールが送信される不具合が発生しております。

お客様ご自身でキャンセルをしていないのにキャンセルメールが届いた場合は、大変お手数ですが下記までご連絡いただくようお願い申し上げます。

 

【オンラインショップ専用】

月～金(祝日・年末年始は除く)　10時～17時

0120-426-355  固定/携帯電話(通話料無料)

