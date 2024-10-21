We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【LG公式オンラインショップ】コンビニ決済の一部不具合について
10/21/2024
現在、LG公式オンラインショップでコンビニ決済を選択した一部のお客様にキャンセルメールが送信される不具合が発生しております。
お客様ご自身でキャンセルをしていないのにキャンセルメールが届いた場合は、大変お手数ですが下記までご連絡いただくようお願い申し上げます。
【オンラインショップ専用】
月～金(祝日・年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
0120-426-355 固定/携帯電話(通話料無料)
- 前の
「JOYSOUND.TV」システムメンテナンスのお知らせ 01/10/2024
https://www.lg.com/jp/support/announcement/JPNTC202410011/ isCopied
paste