ブルーレイプレイヤー/ブルーレイホーム・シアタ・システム用GracenoteMusic ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPGのサービス終了のご案内
いつもLG製品をご利用いただき、誠にありがとうございます。
LGのブルーレイプレイヤー/ブルーレイホームシアターシステム用Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/eyeQ EPGですが、2024年12月31日をもちましてサービスを終了させていただくことになりました。
お楽しみいただいておりましたお客様には申し訳ございませんが、何卒ご了承いただきますようお願いいたします。
提供を終了するサービス：Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG
- ターゲットモデル：2010〜2014年にリリースされた、Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG機能搭載のブルーレイプレイヤー/ブルーレイホームシアターシステム
- サービス終了日：2024年12月31日
- サービス終了後：パートナー企業がLGブルーレイプレイヤー/ブルーレイホームシアターシステム用のGracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPGサービスへの情報提供終了を決定したため、これらの機能はご使用いただけなくなります。
※該当の機能は、ユーザーマニュアルやLG.COMのサービス説明の記載内容に関係なく、サービス終了とさせていただきます。
今後ともLG製品をご愛顧賜りますよう、よろしくお願いいたします。
