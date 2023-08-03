We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
環境に優しい
パッケージ
LGのグリーンイニシアチブに沿って、お使いの有機ELはSGS認定によって環境への負荷を軽減するように作られています。部品物質を数を減らし、製造にカドミウムやインジウムなどの有害使用しておりません。また、リサイクル可能な段ボール箱で、安全なお届けに必要なだけの梱包材を使用しております。また、エネルギー効率にも優れており、鑑賞の際に室内に発生する空気汚染物質を最小限に抑えるとともに、廃棄の際にも高いリサイクル率を誇ります。