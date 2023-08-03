Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
特色

OLED48A2PJA

正面画像

本ページに使用している画像はイメージです。
製品外観については、ページ上部の画像ギャラリーをご覧ください。

LG OLED
エントリーモデル

ピクセル自発光素子

光のない「黒」を表現

LG OLEDはバックライトなしで各素子が自ら発光するので、輝きを鈍らせることはありません。暗い領域は、光漏れのない完全な黒として表現できるようになりました。
圧倒的な色の深みとメリハリのある映像をお楽しみください。

* 画像はイメージです。

α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

リアリズムの追求

LGのα7 Gen 5 AI Processorでは、前景と背景を識別し映像を調整。映像に自然な深みを加え、鮮やかかつ高精度な色彩を実現します。

詳細はこちら

* 画像はイメージです。

眩惑的な暗闇、明るい光

ピクセル自発光制御は、バックライトもなく、すべての光を鮮明なコントラストで浮かび上がらせる漆黒を実現します。映像がより精細なため、今までなら見逃していた微妙なディテールまでわかります。

* 画像はイメージです。

ダイナミック トーンマッピング

画質にもっとインパクトを

α7 Gen 5 AI Processorがフレームの内容を認識し、トーンカーブを最適化します。その結果、自然なHDR、深いコントラスト、複雑な細部の表現が可能になります。

* 画像はイメージです。

臨場感あふれるサウンド体験

α7 Gen 5 AI Processorが、2チャンネルのオーディオをバーチャル 5.1.2chサウンドに変換します。ゲームの世界に入り込んだような臨場感を体験ください。

サラウンドサウンドを表現する泡に囲まれて、何人かの人たちがソファに座ってコンサートを見ている。

* 画像はイメージです。

ThinQ AI & webOS

あなただけのテレビ

ThinQ AIがあなたの好みにあったコンテンツを表示します。アカウントを設定すれば、各自お気に入りのテレビシリーズにすぐに戻ったり、カスタマイズされたスポーツ最新情報を受け取れます。

詳細はこちら

* サポートされるメニューやアプリは国により異なることがあります。
* 表示されるメニューはリリース時に異なる場合があります。
* 利用できる音声コマンドは国と製品により異なる場合があります。

スタイリッシュなデザイン

テレビでお部屋を演出しましょう。スリム設計なので、生活空間にシームレスにフィットします。別売りのフロアスタンドとギャラリースタンドを使用すると、スタイリッシュな生活空間になります。
詳細はこちら

LG OLED A2 のベースの脚の側面画像。 植物と本があるニュートラルトーンのリビングルームで、LG OLED A2 が木製の TV スタンド上に置かれている。ギャラリースタンド付きの LG OLED A2 が、複数の植物があるミント色の部屋の角に置かれている。ギター、カメラ、植物があるニュートラルトーンのリビングルームで、LG OLED A2 が木製の TV スタンド上に置かれている。

* フロアスタンドは、別売りで、48A2で使用できます。
* ギャラリースタンドは、別売りで65A2と55A2で使用できます。
* 電源コードをコンセントにつなぐ必要があります。
* 画像はイメージです。
* 取り付ける環境によっては、ケーブルが隠れず見えてしまう場合があります。
* 取り付け開始前にすべての説明を読み、必要に応じて専門業者にご相談ください。

主人公はあなた

Dolby Vision IQとDolby Atmos®が組み合わさって、あっと驚く没入感が生まれます。ドキドキするような音声と比類のない映像で、エンターテインメントを体験しましょう。

詳細はこちら

何人かの人たちがソファに座ってアクション映画を見ている。映画の没入感を思わせる巨大な泡がその人たちとテレビの両方を取り巻いている。

* 画像はイメージです。

エンタメ無限大

多彩なネット動画アプリ

映画の準備はばっちり。あとは楽しむだけ。
ネット動画アプリであなたの見たいものを見つけましょう。
Netflix*、Disney+*、Amazon Prime* や Apple TV* など、
わくわくするコンテンツがいつも画面に。

詳細はこちら

Netflix の 「Money Heist」 のポスター、Disney の 「The Book of Boba Fett」、Prime Video の 「The Wheel of Time」、Apple TV の 「See」。

* 2022年5月現在
* モデルにより利用可能なコンテンツが異なります。
* 各アプリを使うには、インターネット接続が必要です。また、ご利用には各サービスの別途契約（有料）が必要な場合があります。
* UHD/4Kのご利用は、「Netflix」視聴プラン、インターネットサービス、デバイス機能、利用可能なコンテンツによって異なります。詳細は Netflix利用規約をご覧ください。
* ©2022 Disney and its related entities
* Amazon、Prime Videoおよび関連する全てのロゴはAmazon.com,Inc.またはその関連会社の商標です。
* Apple、Apple ロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、およびHomeKitは、米国および他の国で登録されているApple Inc.の商標です。
* サポートされているサービスは国によって異なることがあります。

理想的なゲーム環境を

プレイ中も現在の設定が一目でわかる、ゲームダッシュボード機能を搭載。
詳細はこちら

ピンク、青、紫の RGB の照明と、アクションフィギュアのコレクションがあるゲームルームで、男性がドライビングゲームを遊んでいる。

クラウドゲーミング

すぐにプレイ

NVIDIA®のGeForce NOWをサポート。クラウド上の数多くのゲームをプレイすることができます。テレビから直接好きなゲームをプレイしたり、
新しいお気に入りゲームを見つけることができます。

LG OLED ディスプレイに表示された Cyberpunk 2077 のシーンで、プレイヤーがネオンに照らされた街をバイクで流している。

* GeForce NOWのご利用には各キャリアの登録が必要となります。

繁茂する木々や山々をあしらった、環境に優しい LG OLED 段ボール包装。

サステナビリティ

環境に優しい
パッケージ

LGのグリーンイニシアチブに沿って、お使いの有機ELはSGS認定によって環境への負荷を軽減するように作られています。部品物質を数を減らし、製造にカドミウムやインジウムなどの有害使用しておりません。また、リサイクル可能な段ボール箱で、安全なお届けに必要なだけの梱包材を使用しております。また、エネルギー効率にも優れており、鑑賞の際に室内に発生する空気汚染物質を最小限に抑えるとともに、廃棄の際にも高いリサイクル率を誇ります。

環境に優しい<br>パッケージ 地球のための LG の使命

* 画像には例として65G2のみが表示されています。2022 LG OLED全モデルが環境に優しい包装材で箱詰めされています。

プリント

仕様

画面タイプ

4K OLED

リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

60Hz Native

広色域

OLED Color

映像エンジン

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Dolby Atmos

全てのスペック

アクセシビリティ

グレースケール

ハイコントラスト

色の反転

オーディオ

AIサウンド

AIサウンドプロ (5.1.2chバーチャルサウンド)

Bluetoothサラウンド対応

● (2 Way再生)

クリアボイスプロ

Dolby Atmos

サウンド同期

同時音声出力

テレビサウンドモード共有

WiSA

●（WiSA 2.1ch）

JANコード

JANコード

4989027021587

接続性

Bluetooth サポート

●（Bluetooth 5.0）

有線LAN(RJ45)

×1

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

光デジタル音声出力端子(S/PDIF)

×1

外形寸法/重量

梱包サイズ (WxHxD)

1220 x 735 x 152

梱包質量

14.5

外形寸法 (WxHxD) テレビスタンド含まず

1070 x 620 x 45.9

外形寸法 (WxHxD) テレビスタンド含む

1070 x 684 x 235

テレビスタンド (WxD)

933 x 235

本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず

11.5

本体質量 テレビスタンド含む

11.7

VESA規格 (WxH)

300 x 200

ゲーム機能

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ゲームオプティマイザ

● (ゲームダッシュボード)

HGiGゲームモード

映像(表示)

解像度

4K (3840 x 2160)

画面タイプ

4K OLED

リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

60Hz Native

広色域

OLED Color

映像(処理)

AI輝度

AIジャンル選択

● (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI映像

AI映像プロ

AI アップスケーリング

AI 4Kアップスケーリング

調光技術

ピクセル自発光

ダイナミックトーンマッピング

FILMMAKER MODE™

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

映像モード

9モード (あざやか、標準、省エネ、シネマ、スポーツ、ゲームオプティマイザ、FILMMALKER MODE、、(ISF)エキスパート(明るい空間、昼間)、(ISF)エキスパート(暗い空間、夜間)

映像エンジン

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

アートギャラリー

ファミリー設定

ホームダッシュボード

オペレーティングシステム

webOS 22

スポーツアラーム

ThinQ

USBカメラ対応

Apple AirPlay 2

Apple Homekit

