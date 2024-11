Beneficios

LG Electronics is an innovative company, designing and selling products, reinforcing the fact that "Life's Good." LG Electronics offers its employees opportunities to work on exciting and innovative products that influence the lives of people worldwide. If you are considering a career change or looking for your first job, LG Electronics understands that the benefits that a company can offer you are one of the first things you will consider. LG Electronics is committed to being a global player, offering competitive salary and benefits packages.

LG Electronics is committed to helping its employees achieve financial security and a better quality of life by offering them a comprehensive and flexible benefits package. Benefits vary according to region and country. More details will be provided during the application process. For your reference, these benefits may include: medical insurance, a retirement plan, holiday pay, annual leave, company product discounts, etc. These benefits will keep its employees healthy and enable them to balance the demands of their work and personal lives.