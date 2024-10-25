About Cookies on This Site

Serie UT570H

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Serie UT570H

65UT570H9UB

Serie UT570H

(3)
Pro:Centric Hospitalidad mejorada TV UHD y b-LAN

Pro:Centric Hospitalidad mejorada TV UHD y b-LAN

La serie UT570H tiene resolución UHD, que crea detalles
vívidos y una imagen perfecta. El UT570H contiene
tecnologías Pro:Centric y Pro:Idiom, que permiten una gestión,
configuración y actualizaciones fácilmente a las
TVs de las habitaciones con un sistema de gestión centralizado.
Resolución 4K
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Resolución 4K

UHD es el futuro de la imagen digital, ya que muestra una
resolución cuatro veces más alta que la de full HD. Los
asombrosos 8.3 millones de píxeles ofrecen una calidad de
imagen perfecta y detalles increíbles.
Conversor 4K
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Conversor 4K

Disfruta contenido Full HD en calidad 4K UHD. El Conversor
4K escala automáticamente el contenido full HD a UHD en
seis simples pasos para el aumento de la resolución.
Solución Pro:Centric Direct

Solución Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct es un sistema de manejo de contención
hotelera que soporta herramientas simples de edición y brinda
varias soluciones como 1-click y manejo remoto basado en
redes IP. Con esta solución, los usuarios pueden facilmente
editar la interface del usuario, proveer servicio personalizado y
manejar las TVs de forma eficiente.

*Cubierta RF, comunicación bidireccional no disponible.
*La interfaz del usuario puede variar
*Cuando se utilizan PCS40OR y PCD 2.0, es posible tener la función PCD incluso en la infraestructura de RF.

Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM)
desbloquea el acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a
garantizar un despliegue rápido y amplio de HDTV y otros
contenidos digitales de alto valor.
Varios idiomas
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Varios idiomas

39 idiomas, inclusive hebreo, árabe y farsi, y soporte para alineación lingüística, lo que hace más cómoda la estancia de los huéspedes.
Plantillas básicas y sencillas
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Plantillas básicas y sencillas

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) proporciona una plantilla básica y fácil, conformando un total de tres plantillas, que los clientes pueden seleccionar a su gusto.
Plantilla y página personalizables
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Plantilla y página personalizables

Elige un aspecto alternativo según tus preferencias, y edita por tu cuenta varias secciones con 40 páginas de carteleras con la herramienta basada en la web. (Máx. 15 páginas / sección disponible)
Spooling de varios canales
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Spooling de varios canales

La operación de hasta 8 canales hoteleros (22 subcanales) puede ofrecer información variada y servicios añadidos.
EzManager
Características de valor añadido

EzManager

EzManager provee una función de instalación práctica, para preparar automáticamente la TV Pro:Centric sin configuraciones adicionales. La instalación automática requiere 1~3 minutos, mientras que la instalación manual requiere 3~5.
Instant On
Características de valor añadido

Instant On

Gracias al sistema de carga de alta velocidad, los usuarios disfrutarán del contenido inmediatamente después de encender el televisor.
Clonación de datos USB
Características de valor añadido

Clonación de datos USB

Clonar la información en USB hace más eficiente el manejo de múltiples pantallas para un funcionamiento óptimo. No es necesario preparar cada pantalla una por una; se puede copiar la información a un USB desde una pantalla, y la información se distribuye a las demás con un complemento USB.
IR OUT
Características de valor añadido

IR OUT

Con el decodificador interactivo, todas las TVs LG pueden controlarse con un único control remoto
RS-232C
Características de valor agregado

RS-232C

Por medio del puerto RS-232C de la TV, puedes controlar de manera remota la configuración de encendido y el volumen de manera simultánea.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro: V céntrico

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UM73

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 polo (fijo)

  • Color del frente

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    65

  • Resolución

    Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (típ.)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • versión webOS

    webOS 4.5

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Despertar en RF

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SÍ (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Código IR múltiple

  • Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

  • Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

  • Insertar imagen

  • Mapa de un canal

    Sí (LCM)

  • Salida de altavoz externo / Salida de línea

    Sí (Salida de línea)

  • Instant ON

  • Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

  • b-LAN

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Temporizador de sincronización NTP

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    300 x 300 mm

  • Cerradura Kensington

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1463 x 914 x 340 mm

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1600 x 1070 x 207 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Peso en envío

    29.8 kg

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    22.4 kg

  • Peso sin soporte

    21.4 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    200W

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    172W

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Inferior a 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Otros

    N/A

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con

  • Cable de energía

    SÍ (1.8M / Tipo de ángulo)

ESTÁNDAR (ETIQUETA ANTIGUA_UE (~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    N/A

  • Consumo de energía

    N/A

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    N/A

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    N/A

ESTÁNDAR (UE_NUEVA ETIQUETA(`21.3~))

  • Grado DEG

    N/A

  • Modo SDR activado

    N/A

  • Grado HDR

    N/A

  • Modo HDR activado

    N/A

CONECTIVIDADES

  • HDMI In

    SÍ (3ea)

  • USB (versión)

    SÍ (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    SÍ (1ea)

  • AV In

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

    2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9pin)

  • Configuración de enlace de TV (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Puerto MPI (conector RJ12)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

