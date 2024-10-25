Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Se muestra una ballena flotando sobre el océano con una mujer en el océano. Aparece una pantalla de inicio desde abajo. A medida que la escena cambia, se muestra la imagen en un televisor LG grande en la pared. Dos mujeres se sientan en una sala de estar acogedora y neutra llena de plantas y una guitarra. Una mujer apunta con el control remoto al televisor, que muestra una variedad de aplicaciones y programas de televisión recomendados en la pantalla de inicio.

Entretenimiento sin fin esperándote

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV más interesantes se unen en tu televisor LG.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

La pantalla de inicio de transmisión muestra todas las aplicaciones, categorías y contenido recomendado.

Pantalla de Inicio 

El hogar de todo lo que ves.

Cada vez que enciendas tu televisor, dirígete a Mi perfil para explorar tus aplicaciones personalizadas, volver a sumergirte en tus series favoritas y obtener recomendaciones sobre qué mirar a continuación.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Las aplicaciones Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV aparecen una por una sobre un fondo negro para estar una al lado de la otra. Debajo de ellos, se encuentran en ángulo seis filas de carteles de series de televisión y películas exclusivas, cada uno de los cuales se mueve en diferentes direcciones horizontales y verticales.

Servicios de Transmisión Global

Mundos de contenido infinito para explorar.

Los programas nunca se vieron tan increíbles que vas a querer viéndolos por mucho tiempo. No te pierdas bibliotecas de contenido en Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones independientes para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+ y sus servicios relacionados.

***Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

Los logotipos de Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi y Now aparecen en una fila. Debajo de ellos, hay carteles de series de televisión y películas exclusivas.

Otros Servicios de Transmisión

Programas interminables para transmitir.

Explora programas, películas, documentales y mucho más con bibliotecas ampliadas de contenido en streaming.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Es posible que se requieran suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas.

Dos mujeres ven un partido de fútbol en una acogedora sala de estar. Una mujer sostiene una pelota de fútbol y ambas animan a su equipo con altavoces amarillos y rojos. Los siguientes logotipos se muestran a continuación. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN y DAZN.

Portal Deportivo 

Ponte al día con todos los juegos deportivos.

Fanáticos del deporte, esto es para ustedes. Configura una página personalizada con tus equipos y ligas favoritos para realizar un seguimiento de las tablas, puntuaciones y juegos desde un solo lugar.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Descubre más aplicaciones

