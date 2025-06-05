Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SMART TV AI (logotipo) y Apple (logotipo) tv+ se encuentran uno al lado del otro. En el televisor LG, las miniaturas de cuatro programas de televisión (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors) se encuentran debajo de Apple (logotipo) tv+.

Obtén Apple TV+ por
$69/mes durante 3 meses

Canjea antes del 7/7/25. Solo abre la app Apple TV en tu televisor LG para canjear.

Fácil de canjear

Simplemente abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisor LG para canjear.

La pantalla de inicio de LG webOS tiene un recuadro negro que dice "Apple(logo)tv".

Mira cientos de Apple Originals y nuevos lanzamientos semanales

En el televisor LG, cuatro miniaturas de programas de televisión (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors) se colocan debajo del logotipo de Apple tv+.

Experimenta Apple TV+ con Dolby Tech

Disfruta de los contenidos originales de Apple con el poder de Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos.

Miniatura del programa Severance TV con Dolby Vision a la izquierda y el logotipo de Dolby Atmos a la derecha.

*La oferta finaliza el 7/7/2025. Disponible para los modelos LG 4K y 8K Smart TV, StanbyME, StanbyME GO y StanbyME 2 de 2018 a 2025 en la app Apple TV. Válida solo para suscriptores nuevos y recurrentes que cumplan los requisitos de Apple TV+ en tu región. El plan se renueva automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Se aplican términos y condiciones.

