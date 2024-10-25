Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Engrandece tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta una nueva forma de ver televisión hecha para ti con Mi Perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote y Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y Reconocimiento  AI Voice solo se proporcionan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Una vez más, LG ocupa el primer lugar de su clase en cuanto a un sistema de televisión inteligente integrado

Más información

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, tu TV como si fuera
nueva por 5 años.

Tu sistema operativo siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando

agregamos nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años "Hasta 2028", lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Mi Perfil 

Un espacio está
dedicado a ti

Con Mi Perfil puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia.

Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal,

con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se pueden crear 10 perfiles y mostrarlos en la pantalla de inicio.

Quick Card 

Toma un atajo a
tu favoritos.

Con sólo un clic, Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo,

ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

Un cursor hace clic en Mi equipo y la pantalla se desvanece en la página Mi equipo con el texto "Equipos/jugadores favoritos de Martin", "Juegos en vivo/próximos de mi equipo" y "Juegos recientes de la liga popular". El usuario se desplaza por la página para revelar contenido deportivo VOD, luego regresa a la parte superior y el cursor selecciona el botón más debajo de "Equipos/jugadores favoritos de Martin". La pantalla aparece en la página Configuración de Mi equipo con el texto "Puedes agregar o eliminar equipos/jugadores favoritos". Hay una selección de ligas para navegar, incluidas FIFA, MLB, NFL, Voleibol, WNBA y LPGA. El cursor hace clic en el equipo Vangard de la FIFA y se agrega a sus equipos favoritos.

Portal Deportivo 

Un espacio para los aficionados al deporte.

Sumérgete en la acción desde Portal Deportivo, el hogar de todos tus deportes favoritos con juegos en vivo, momentos destacados de los partidos, clasificaciones y más, todo en una sola pantalla.

Se reproduce una película en el televisor LG. Aparece un cuadro emergente que muestra el último resultado de fútbol con la opción de verlo en vivo. El cursor hace clic en Ver en vivo y el televisor muestra a un jugador marcando un gol en un partido de fútbol.

Sports Alert 

No te vuelvas a perder un gol.

Configura una alerta deportiva para tus equipos favoritos y recibe recordatorios sobre los próximos juegos, alertas sobre goles y puntajes finales a medida que ocurren.

Un cursor hace clic en Modo de imagen y cambia de Vívido a Deportes. El partido de fútbol se vuelve entonces más brillante y definido con una acción más fluida.

Modo Deportes 

Goles y pases, precisos y claros.

Cambia al modo Deportes para obtener una imagen adaptada a los deportes con el brillo, el contraste, la acústica y la acción fluida adecuados.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El servicio y las ligas admitidos pueden variar según la región y el país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****La función de alerta deportiva solo está disponible para equipos y jugadores registrados a través de Mi equipo.

Multi View 

Multiplica tu vista,
multiplica tu diversión.

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídala en 2 a 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar el PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series OLED M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

*AI Picture Wizard está disponible en OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Tu asistente siempre esta lista para servir.

Incluso cuando tu televisor esté apagado, solicita información como la hora, el clima, alertas deportivas y actualizaciones de Google Calendar. Tu asistente siempre está listo para ayudar.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz rosa neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Una señal rosa proviene del control remoto con un bocadillo rosa sobre el LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está en tus manos.

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. Con AI Magic Remote haz tu experiencia más inteligente con solo un clic, desplazando el cursor o mediante la solicitud por reconocimiento de voz AI, para poder realizar funciones básicas del televisor o recomendaciones de todo tipo de contenidos.

*El soporte, las funciones y las características de AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

**El reconocimiento de voz AI solo se proporciona en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, aparece el texto "Obtenga recomendaciones de palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto". se muestra junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave como recomendaciones: Exposiciones caninas, Animaciones de animales, Documentales, Películas con perros y Relajación. Frente al televisor LG, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

AI Concierge

Un Concierge a tu servicio.

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsqueda y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave preestablecidas, como: "Para ti", "Recomendado", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

*'Para ti' en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan PNL en su idioma nativo.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave se basan en el historial de búsqueda y varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Las imágenes de antes y después de un televisor LG se muestran una al lado de la otra. La pantalla Antes tiene una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente para AI Help Desk. El usuario escribe en el chat: "La pantalla está oscura". La respuesta dice: "Hola, parece que hay un problema con la pantalla. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Al optimizar la configuración de la pantalla, puedes mirar en una pantalla más brillante y clara". El usuario hace clic en el botón Optimizar. La pantalla Después tiene una imagen más brillante y clara. La ventana emergente de chat de AI Help Desk dice: "Optimizando la configuración de pantalla. Modo de imagen = vívido. Ahorro de energía = máximo. Reducir la luz azul = activado. La optimización de la configuración está completa".

Accesibilidad

El Chatbot AI hace que la televisión sea más accesible para muchos de nosotros.

LG TV es para todos, con asistencia inteligente del AI Chatbot integrado y menús de acceso rápido que te permiten controlar fácilmente todas las configuraciones de accesibilidad de tu televisor.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El servicio puede variar según región y país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****AI Chatbot solo se proporciona en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde
un solo lugar.

Con Home Hub puedes crear un ecosistema inteligente desde tu televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido y IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

**El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI y el procesador alpha 11 AI. Puede variar según productos y regiones.

***Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED C4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil 

Transmite tus aplicaciones
directamente a tu televisor.

Ve contenido desde tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla

de tu televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 y B4 parados en línea contra un fondo negro con sutiles remolinos de color. El emblema ""El televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años"" está en la imagen. Un descargo de responsabilidad dice: ""Fuente: Omdia. Envíos de unidades, 2013 a 2023. Los resultados no son un respaldo de LG Electronics. Cualquier confianza en estos resultados es bajo el propio riesgo del tercero. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más detalles.

TOTALMENTE NUEVO, LG OLED 

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 