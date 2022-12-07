THE LG WASHTOWER™: A NEW LAUNDRY SOLUTION FOR FAMILIES IN MALAYSIA

A Perfect Match for your laundry, the LG WashTower™ is a unibody washer and dryer that comes with advanced AI technologies for unrivaled convenience











PETALING JAYA, 7 Dec 2022— Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG), today unveiled its new LG WashTower™ - a smarter and more seamless laundry solution in Malaysia. The new LG WashTower™ is the first fully integrated one-body laundry solution that combines washer and dryer, all-in-one control panel. It also features advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a single, space-efficient unit to deliver greater convenience.

A recent closed group study[1] conducted by LG found that problems associated with laundry chores by many families mainly revolves around time consumption in long washing and drying cycle; followed by laundry separation for fabric care and hygiene; and lastly, the complexity of function buttons on washing machine.

By listening to the needs of consumers and leaning on the company’s expertise as well as years of experience in the home appliances market, the LG WashTower™ comes equipped with LG’s enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology; and offers an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever, with just an easy ‘one-touch’ button.

“The innovative, yet practical LG WashTower™ takes the user experience and laundry results to the next level with a brand-new concept of integrated washer and dryer laundry solution. Equipped with the company’s advanced laundry technology and boasting a space-friendly design, I believe the LG WashTower™ will elevate Malaysians’ laundry experience at home to new heights,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

A Built-In Intelligence For Laundry Solution

Employing LG’s Smart Pairing™, the LG WashTower™ automatically sets the optimal drying cycle based on the last wash cycle to allow hassle-free drying. The LG WashTower™ would pre-heat and prepare the dryer by sending signal from the washer to the dryer, saving users even more valuable time and effort on laundry chores.

An excellent all-around performer, the LG WashTower™ also saves time on washing with the TurboWash™ 360° and drying via the Prepare to Dry pre-heating feature. Simply by clicking a pre-set default button on the control panel, the TurboWash™ 360° activates a power-motion wash action system with increased water temperature and smart rinse jet spray nozzle to enhance and speed up the wash and dry cycle in just 60-minutes[2] with the help of the Prepare to Dry pre-heating feature.

For greater user convenience, the LG WashTower™ can be managed and controlled remotely with state-of-the-art LG ThinQ™ application. The LG ThinQ™ application enables users to start or stop the washing cycle and even send notifications when the laundry is done, as well as set reminders about scheduled product maintenance.

Employing LG’s enhanced AI DD™ technology, the LG WashTower™ is able to identify the most suitable washing pattern (drum motions, water temperature and wash cycle time) for each load, reducing fabric damage by 10 percent[3] while increasing the longevity of your clothes.

Simply with just the click of a button, LG WashTower™ offers customised performance through the AI technology, without having to navigate the complicated buttons of conventional washing machine. In order to achieve optimal cleaning results, LG WashTower™ uses built-in sensors to detect the load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a clothing article, then automatically adjust the washing style and detergent amount.

User Friendly with Easy Access Button

In aspect of accessibility, the operation of the LG WashTower™ is further elevated with the Center Control™ panel. Located at the center of the LG WashTower™, the easy access buttons are ergonomically positioned to allow operation of all settings and functions at ease, offering a better user experience.

Smarter and Better WashTower For All

With the DUAL Inverter HeatPump™, the LG WashTower™ can adjust drying temperature based on the drying load and fabric softness. This feature helps to reduce energy consumption and fabric damage during drying cycle, by widening the circulation speed range from fast to slow, drying clothes in a lower temperature.

The DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ dryer offers even ultra-convenience to LG WashTower™ with an auto-cleaning condenser. The dryer will automatically clean the filter in every one to three times per drying cycle by washing out the particles with powerful water spray. This advancing feature would ensure a cleaned filter in every cycle, thus maintaining high drying performance without having to perform filter cleaning manually.

Integrated Single Body with Sleek Design

The all-in-one laundry solution also boasts a flat, unibody design that provides an optimal laundry experience and brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to one’s home. Matching outstanding performance with sophisticated style, LG WashTower™ is a perfect fit for most spaces and decorating styles.

The LG WashTower™ also features black tinted-glass doors, decorative chrome elements and Black Steel finish for excellent durability with high resistance to scratching. It can integrate seamlessly with any type of décor or interior style, helping consumers to create a home environment that perfectly reflects their individual tastes.

The LG Laundry DUO - LG WashTower™ & LG Styler™

The LG Styler™ is the perfect pairing for the LG WashTower™, functioning as an all-in-one garment steamer, sanitizer, and dry cleaner. The LG Styler™ complements the LG WashTower™ as a brand new Laundry DUO concept, there are some garments that are too delicate to be washed and dried with the washing machine and dryer; this is where the LG Styler™ comes into play.

With Special Care Mode on the LG Styler™, professionally take care of tailored or special garments that cannot be thrown into the washing machine. Tailor-made modes[4] are available for download for those special garments.

The LG Styler™ is also able to dry garments with the Gentle Dry Mode. It uses a low-temperature drying system that is much faster than air-drying. This is perfect for those rainy weather days when air-drying is impossible.

Perfect for every household, the Laundry DUO - LG WashTower™ and the LG Styler™ are a match made in heaven!

Pricing & Availability

The brand-new LG WashTower™ is available now at RM13,999; while the LG Styler™ is priced at RM8,499.

Great news to all, the Laundry DUO are now on sale at the LG Trio Bonanza Sale-brations, starting from now until 31st December 2022! Grab the LG WashTower™ and LG Styler™ at a promotional price of RM12,999 and RM6,399 respectively with rebate up to RM1,000[5]!

To find out more information or to purchase the LG WashTower™ and LG Styler™, be sure to visit LG Electronics Malaysia’s website or go to the nearest LG authorised dealers nationwide.

For more information on the LG WashTower™ and LG Styler™, visit https://www.lg.com/my/washtower/the-perfect-match and https://www.lg.com/my/lg-styler or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/ for the latest updates, news and promotions.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:

Media Contacts:

Teo Yong Hung Adam Danial Zahani Wong Shu Yi LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. LG-One Malaysia LG-One Malaysia +603 7962 7777 +60 17 870 0317 +60 12 838 3612 teo.yonghung@lge.com AdamD.Zahani@lg-one.com shuyi.wong@lg-one.com

[1]Focused Group Study by LG Electronics Malaysia

[2]Tester by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and ‘Prepare to Dry’ option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

[3]Based on independent testing in normal cycle at default settings with AI DD™ compared to an LG front load washer in Cotton cycle at default settings without AI DD™, 3kg of sofe/delicate loads like underwear, blouse and etc. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

[4]Fur, leather (only genuine leather) should only be treated with the Air Fresh or Fur / Leather cycle

[5]Free Gifts are either Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credits or GrabGifts, terms and conditions apply.

