Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type
LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type is an eco-friendly and economical product that utilizes wastewater from nearby factories or power plants, instead of using electricity.
Digital Pressure Check
Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.