Modular Chiller
LG Modular Centrifugal Chiller provides various ways of installation through serial and parallel combinations of the existing base module.
Minimized Carry-in Weight
Since it can be carried in module unit, it is possible to carry the product using a small crane. It is an ideal solution for installation in a place where it is difficult to move with a large crane, and a limited place.
Modular Centrifugal Chiller Line Up
LG Modular Centrifugal Chiller lineup chart includes M series, detailing model name, and usRT.