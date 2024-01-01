About Cookies on This Site

Modular Chiller

LG Modular Centrifugal Chiller provides various ways of installation through serial and parallel combinations of the existing base module. 

LG Modular Chiller, rendered in a grey tone and composed of circular and rectangular shapes, is displayed.

Modular Centrifugal Chiller

Features Line Up
Features
INQUIRE TO BUY
LG Modular Chiller on the left, featuring 2 white and 1 red chiller above a central red arrow, and 2 red and 2 white chillers below.

Optimized Installation of Various Module Combination

Modular Centrifugal Chiller provides a variety of installation options according to installation space through serial and parallel combinations of existing base module. It is possible to control module-by-module operation through various combination options, thus maximizing partial load efficiency.

Minimized Carry-in Weight

Since it can be carried in module unit, it is possible to carry the product using a small crane. It is an ideal solution for installation in a place where it is difficult to move with a large crane, and a limited place.

 

Compact Size

Modular Centrifugal Chiller can be loaded on freight elevator in small modular way. Especially, it is easy to carry and have the product transported in the remodeling site where the entrance is narrow.

High Efficiency

Part load efficiency has been improved by 17% compared to single unit

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

 

Learn More
Inside view of a high-efficiency two-stage compressor, the following graph shows energy efficiency improvement over a one-stage compressor.

High Efficiency Two-stage Compressor

Centrifugal Chiller achieved world’s top COP through High Efficiency Two-stage Compressor. With optimized Two-stage compressing cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs has been reduced as opposed to the previous One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Modular Centrifugal Chiller Line Up

LG Modular Centrifugal Chiller lineup chart includes M series, detailing model name, and usRT.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Inquire To Buy

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquire To Buy Learn more