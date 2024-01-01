About Cookies on This Site

In the office, an LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is mounted on the right-hand side of the white wall, with a clock hanging on the navy wall opposite.

Ceiling concealed duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics

Features
Inquiry to buy
The LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is emitting a visible blue airflow, permeating multiple square-outlined rooms.

Operation for multiple rooms

Using a spiral duct (embedded or flexible type) and stream chamber, it is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously.

The LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, viewed from the side, draws air from the left duct while two right ducts expel air into the meeting room.

E.S.P. control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

Installed on the conference room ceiling, the LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is linked to a remote controller on the left wall by a red dotted line.

Two thermistors control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimize indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

The LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, marked with a red arrow, is 270mm tall. Bar graphs compare this minimized height with a conventional unit.

Minimized height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for installation in limited space.

From two sides and corner views, arrows highlight the flexible installation of the LG Ceiling mounted concealed low static duct.

Flexible installation(Low static duct only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more