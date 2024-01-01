About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.

An LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette adorns a sprawling hallway, flanked by light bars and offset by a tastefully decorated red brick wall to the right.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Maximizing the indoor aesthetics with comfortable environment

Features
Features
The New Cassette with Air Purification

LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.

Square ceiling LG air conditioning(AC) unit draws in dirty air centrally, dispenses clean blue-colored air from four surrounding vents.

*Certification air conditioner, the Korea air cleaning association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

5-step filtration, the airflow from left to right passes through pre-filter, dust electrification, PM1.0 filter, deodorization filter, and ionizer.

Air purification for healthier indoor space

A powerful 5-step air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The air purification kit can be purchased as an option.

Provide Healthy Air in a Large Space

It is a larger air purification area than the cooling area. It can cover up to 147m² to create a clean and healthy environment in various vertical spaces, such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

 

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette purifies air across 147m2 and cools larger area on the top half, while the bottom half displays three installation cases.

*The coverage area for air purification may vary depending on the indoor environment.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone.

Convenient Attachment and Detachment

Easier installation by attachment to the indoor unit body.

A woman, laptop in hand, sits on a sofa under the LG Ceiling-mounted cassette, blowing airflow into the room with the ocean view.

Smart 4 Way Cassette

Smart Indoor Environment Control with Human Detection Sensor and Humidity Sensor

Human Detection Technology

Human Detection Sensor recognizes user’s location and presence for maximized energy efficiency and comfort. By sensing human body, direct/indirect wind options are provided for users to choose more pleasant operation mode to make the indoor environment more comfortable. Moreover, energy can be further saved by automatically setting target temperature based on user’s presence.

*Human detection sensor can be purchased as an option.

Humidity Sensing Technology

 

Humidity level of indoor space is comprehended to provide comfort cooling for various climate conditions. For wet summer days with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. For dry summer days with low humidity, milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry. With humidity sensing function, inconveniences such as air-conditioningitis, dry eye symptoms and dry skin diseases can be resolved.

On the left, an individual manages the air conditioner using the ThinQ app. On the right, a Wi-Fi modem-equipped LG unit disperses air.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app, user can simply control air conditioner anytime from anywhere. Remote access to air conditioner allows users the maximized comfort.

Compact size

Slim & Compact design of smart 4 way cassette not only saves space but also reduces installation cost. It is designed to suit most of building designs and fit into various spaces.

High ceiling mode

High ceiling mode provides powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height, from ceiling to floor. Airflow can be further strengthened by adjusting the fan speed.

Independent Vane Control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate stepping motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

Convenient Panel Installation

The detachable corner design facilitates hanger adjustment and leakage check in the drain connection pipe. The button type panel design makes it easy to install the panel to the body.

Auto Elevation Grille

Auto elevation grille allows easy filter cleaning with 4-point support structure, auto leveling and auto stop detection features and memory located at user’s level.

The bottom view of the LG ceiling unit with three key features: a detachable corner, interior fit, and a lineless surface for center ventilation.

Convenient Panel Installation

The detachable corner design makes it easy to adjust the hanger during installation and to check for leakages in the drain connection pipe.

*Inlet grille design may vary by region.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

