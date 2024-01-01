We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.
Enhance Your Interior
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
Thrilling Sports Experience
The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.
Bring the Cinema Home
On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
CI Slot
1ea
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
300 nit
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 1027 x 361 mm
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1344 x 361 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
31.8 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400 mm
-
Packaging Weight
40.7 kg
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
