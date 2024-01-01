4K UHD Smart TV

About Cookies on This Site

75UQ801C0SB

Front view with infill image

In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.

* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.

HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • CI Slot

    1ea

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Brightness (Set Typ.)

    300 nit

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1678 x 1027 x 361 mm

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1344 x 361 mm

  • TV Weight without Stand

    31.4 kg

  • TV Weight with Stand

    31.8 kg

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400 mm

  • Packaging Weight

    40.7 kg

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.