webOS Box
The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform
All Spec
INFO
-
Year
Y24
-
Month
M02
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
HDMI IN
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
DP IN
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
RS232C IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
Yes(1)
-
IR IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
USB IN
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1), FHD or UHD(4k,60)
-
DP Out
Yes(1), SST, DaisyChain Only (input : DP)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1, phone jack)
MECHANICAL
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Weight (Head)
0.87Kg
-
Packed Weight
1.77Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
258 x 36.5 x 186mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
339 x 124 x 314mm
HW FEATURE
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
SW FEATURE
-
OS ver.
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes (HDMI Out)
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
23W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
27W
-
Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)
78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
0.5W@WOL Off
-
Power Consumption (Power Off)
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Promota
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
