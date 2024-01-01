About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage

88BH7D-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

32:9 Extended Wide Format
New Design Configuration

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a totally new wide screen format with 32:9 bar type, the most promising display for advertisement and information delivery.
Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)
New Design Configuration

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experiences with vivid colors and clear images.

Optimized Content Delivery

Optimized Content Delivery

88BH7D is ready to organize multi content with video and text according to user's desired ratio. Also, it is optimal to show a vertical or horizontal object without truncation, providing real-like viewing experiences to the audience. It is the best way to attract people's attention and maximize advertisement effect.
PBP with Four Divisions in Landscape or Portrait
Multiple Screens

PBP with Four Divisions in Landscape or Portrait

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to compose multi content in one single display with upto four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver many different advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.
32:9 Content Editing
Content Management

32:9 Content Editing

With the LG SuperSign Media Editor, you can easily edit images or video clips of original content to fit 32:9 ratio.
Multiple Content Creation
Content Management

Multiple Content Creation

Users can edit content that consists of one video and several still images (up to 20) as they want.
Easy Management with LAN Daisy Chain
Convenient Connectivity

Easy Management with LAN Daisy Chain

The LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor devices, distribute content, and even update firmware.
Tiling Scene with DP Daisy Chain
Convenient Connectivity

Tiling Scene with DP Daisy Chain

This product supports lateral tiling for 1x4 or 4x1 installations (landscape or portrait), and up to a 4x4 installation with a daisy chain configuration.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    88"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, OPS, DVI-D, Analog Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (U/D)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm (without handle)

  • Weight (Head)

    34.2KG

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,274 x 717 x 212 mm

  • Packed Weight

    53.2 kg (Pallet included)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), Owner's Manual (Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor)
    ** Stand is not available

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.