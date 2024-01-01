We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
88"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, OPS, DVI-D, Analog Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Analog Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (U/D)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm (without handle)
-
Weight (Head)
34.2KG
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,274 x 717 x 212 mm
-
Packed Weight
53.2 kg (Pallet included)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), Owner's Manual (Website upload)
-
Optional
AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor)
** Stand is not available
-
