We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM3B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
21.5"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
250
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1), HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
DP
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1), RGB
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (Built-in type)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
Yes (1)
-
USB (USB3.0)
Yes (1)
-
SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)
No
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
No
-
Audio Out
No
-
Externel Speaker Out
No
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
No
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
16.3mm (T/R/L/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
510.3mm X 302.1mm X 53.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
3.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Wall Bracket (RW120)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.